Seaweed Based Packaging Market is Expected to Grasp the Value USD 613.42 million with Excellent CAGR by 2029, Size, Share, Dynamic Trends, Growth and Competitive Outlook

Market Analysis and Size

Government initiatives, advancements in packaging technologies, and the development of new sources for edible packaging solutions have all contributed to the rise in popularity of seaweed based packaging solutions because of the government policies that favour edible packaging solutions and an established base for raw materials in terms of plant-based sources.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the seaweed based packaging market was valued at USD 180.78 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 613.42 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 16.50% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Definition

Seaweed extracts are a variety of mixtures derived from red algae, brown algae, and green algae. Seaweed is an important source of minerals used to lower cholesterol, appetite, wound dressing, and benefit heart patients. It is also used to produce biofuels such as bio-butanol, which is an alternative fuel to diesel.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Source (Plant, Animal), Packaging Process (Antimicrobial, Nanotechnology, Electro hydrodynamic, Coatings, Microorganisms), Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered Tomorrow Machine SE (Sweden), Regeno (India), JRF Technology, LLC (U.S), Evo &Co. (U.S), Design Indaba (South Africa), Monosol LLC (U.S), Amtrex, Nature Care Pvt. Ltd. (India), Nagase America LLC (U.S), Notpla Limited (UK), EnviGreen (India), Devro (Scotland), Mantrose UK Ltd. (UK) Opportunities Government policies and regulation to promote environment friendly products

Seaweed can also be adapted across multiple food and beverage applications and processed into various forms, providing manufacturers with greater flexibility

Increased disposable income, rising demand for sustainable sources in delivery and other food services

Seaweed Based Packaging Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing shelf life of products in the absence of additional logistical support

The increasing shelf life of products in the absence of additional logistical support is a major factor driving growth in the global seaweed-based packaging market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the expansion of environmental and sustainability concerns is expected to support the target market’s growth. Increased disposable income, rising demand for sustainable sources in delivery and other food services, increased development of new government policies supporting packaging solutions, and the establishment of a base for raw materials such as plant-based sources are all driving market growth.

The inherent nature of seaweed as a nutrient-rich source of food further supports the use of seaweed in packaging

In the production of edible packaging products, seaweed and algae have emerged as popular raw material sources. The inherent nature of seaweed as a nutrient-rich food source further supports the use of seaweed in packaging applications that do not require additional chemicals. Commercial seaweed farming in Asia Pacific countries has also assisted in supplying the industry with sufficient raw material inputs and is viewed as a sustainable source to meet industry packaging requirements. Seaweed can also be adapted across multiple food and beverage applications and processed into various forms, providing manufacturers with greater flexibility.

Opportunity

Government organisations have made aggressive efforts to regulate the production and use of environmentally friendly products, such as prohibiting the use of specific chemicals and establishing maximum consumption limits. As a result, there is an urgent need to develop bio-based agrochemicals in order to reduce the harmful effects of synthetic agrochemicals on the environment. Furthermore, the advantages of using bio stimulants, such as low toxicity, high specificity, and increased efficiency, have led to increased adoption of such products. As a result, there are numerous bio stimulant market opportunities for the development of bio stimulants in the market.

“