Network Interface Cards Market: Strong Momentum and Growth Seen Ahead

The latest independent research document on Global Network Interface Cards examines investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore their potential to become major business disrupters. The Network Interface Cards study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessments including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, and regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players’ profiles and strategies. This version of Network Interface Cards market report advocates the analysis of Allied Telesis (Japan), D-Link (Taiwan), Cisco Systems (United States), NVIDIA (United States), Realtek Semiconductor Corp. (Taiwan), QLogic Corporation (United States), Microchip Technology Inc. (United States), TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Netgear Inc. (United States)

Definition:

With the increasing need for data centers from large government agencies, CSPs (Communication Service Providers), Enterprises, and Telecommunication organizations are the driving factors of the Global Network Interface cards. Network Interface cards are a computer device which acts as a connection between computer and computer network. These cards use electronic circuitry to communicate using data link layers such as WI-Fi, fiber channel or Ethernet. Network interface cards are used in PCs, portable PCs, switches, and modems.

Market Trends:

The Emergence of Poe (Power Over Ethernet), PLC (Power Line Communication).

The Need for Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) Policy That Allows Employees to Use Their Own Hardware at the Workplace

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Data Centers from Large Government Agencies, Telecom Organizations

Colocation Facilities among SMEs

Rising Demand For Mobility And Connectivity In Consumer Electronics And Testing Services

Market Opportunities:

Increase Adoption Of Switchers And Routers, There Has Been An Increasing Demand For Network Interface Cards.

Expansion of Industrial and Automotive Sector

As Network Interface Cards research and application [PCs, Portable PCs, Switches, Others] continue to expand in scope, the market will see deeper integration and application of more technologies in the future. This commercialization of the market is playing a positive role in accelerating Network Interface Cards business digitalization, improving industry chain structures, and enhancing information use efficiency. The findings mainly focus on category or product type: Ethernet Interface Card, Token Ring Interface Card, Others etc, which underpins many recent advances in the other Network Interface Cards technologies.

In order to provide a more informed view, Network Interface Cards research offers a snapshot of the current state of the rapidly changing industry, looking through the lenses of both end users and service providers/players of to come up with a more robust view.

Market Scope and Overview:

Based on the type of product, the market segmented into : Ethernet Interface Card, Token Ring Interface Card, Others

Based on the End use application, the market segmented into :PCs, Portable PCs, Switches, Others

Segment by Regions/Countries:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Network Interface Cards study cites various market development activities and business strategies such as new product/services development, Joint Ventures, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, etc that Industry players such as Allied Telesis (Japan), D-Link (Taiwan), Cisco Systems (United States), NVIDIA (United States), Realtek Semiconductor Corp. (Taiwan), QLogic Corporation (United States), Microchip Technology Inc. (United States), TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Netgear Inc. (United States) are utilizing to overcome macro-economic scenarios. The Network Interface Cards Market company profiles include Business Overview, Product / Service Offerings, SWOT Analysis, Segment & Total Revenue, Gross Margin, and % Market Share.

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)

Extracts from Global Network Interface Cards Market Study

1. Market Snapshot

2. Global Network Interface Cards Market Factor Analysis

– Value Chain Analysis

– Growth Drivers, Trends, and Challenges

– Porter 5- Forces Analysis

– PESTEL Analysis

3.Network Interface Cards Market by Type (2019-2029) [Ethernet Interface Card, Token Ring Interface Card, Others]

4. Market by Applications/ End Users (2019-2029) [PCs, Portable PCs, Switches, Others]

5.Network Interface Cards Market: Country Landscape

6. Market Size Breakdown for Each Country

7. Competitive Landscape

– Market Share Analysis by Players

– Company Profiles

……….. Continued

