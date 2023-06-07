Freight Brokerage Market: Fundamentally Seeking Value

The latest independent research document on Global Freight Brokerage examines investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore their potential to become major business disrupters. The Freight Brokerage study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessments including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, and regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players’ profiles and strategies. This version of Freight Brokerage market report advocates the analysis of C.H. Robinson (United States), Total Quality Logistics (United States), XPO Logistics (United States), Echo Global Logistics (United States), Coyote Logistics (United States), Landstar System (United States), Schneider Logistics (United States), Sunteck TTS (United States), England Logistics, Inc. (United Kingdom), Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd. (United States).

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Freight Brokerage market to witness a CAGR of 3.89% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Food and Beverages, Automotive, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others) by Customer Type (B2B, B2C) by Service Type (Intermodal, Truckload, Less Than Truckload) by Mode of Transport (Waterways, Roadways, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).

Definition:

A freight brokerage solutions provide services in logistics or supply chain who acts as an inter-mediator between carriers and shippers to monitor transportation or goods from the point of manufacturer or shipper to the point of destination or carriers. The two types of freight brokers are asset-based freight brokers and non-asset-based freight brokers. Increase in International Trades, as well as Logistics automation, will lead to fuel the demand for Freight Brokerage Solutions.

Market Trends:

Automated Freight Brokerage Applications

Increasing Costs and Rising Rates

Growing Industrial Production

Market Drivers:

Growth of overall Transportation Industry

Saves Time, Resources and Money

Provides Shipping Expertise

Market Opportunities:

Robust Growth in International Trading

Inclusion of IoT in Automated Freight Brokerage Software

As Freight Brokerage research and application [Food and Beverages, Automotive, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others] continue to expand in scope, the market will see deeper integration and application of more technologies in the future. This commercialization of the market is playing a positive role in accelerating Freight Brokerage business digitalization, improving industry chain structures, and enhancing information use efficiency. The findings mainly focus on category or product type: Intermodal, Truckload, Less Than Truckload etc, which underpins many recent advances in the other Freight Brokerage technologies.

In order to provide a more informed view, Freight Brokerage research offers a snapshot of the current state of the rapidly changing industry, looking through the lenses of both end users and service providers/players of to come up with a more robust view.

Market Scope and Overview:

Based on the type of product, the market segmented into : Intermodal, Truckload, Less Than Truckload

Based on the End use application, the market segmented into :Food and Beverages, Automotive, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others

Segment by Regions/Countries:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Freight Brokerage study cites various market development activities and business strategies such as new product/services development, Joint Ventures, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, etc that Industry players such as C.H. Robinson (United States), Total Quality Logistics (United States), XPO Logistics (United States), Echo Global Logistics (United States), Coyote Logistics (United States), Landstar System (United States), Schneider Logistics (United States), Sunteck TTS (United States), England Logistics, Inc. (United Kingdom), Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd. (United States). are utilizing to overcome macro-economic scenarios. The Freight Brokerage Market company profiles include Business Overview, Product / Service Offerings, SWOT Analysis, Segment & Total Revenue, Gross Margin, and % Market Share.

FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:

In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.

• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)

• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)

• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)

• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)

• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)

• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)

Extracts from Global Freight Brokerage Market Study

1. Market Snapshot

2. Global Freight Brokerage Market Factor Analysis

– Value Chain Analysis

– Growth Drivers, Trends, and Challenges

– Porter 5- Forces Analysis

– PESTEL Analysis

3.Freight Brokerage Market by Type (2019-2029) [Intermodal, Truckload, Less Than Truckload]

4. Market by Applications/ End Users (2019-2029) [Food and Beverages, Automotive, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others]

5.Freight Brokerage Market: Country Landscape

6. Market Size Breakdown for Each Country

7. Competitive Landscape

– Market Share Analysis by Players

– Company Profiles

……….. Continued

