Juice Concentrates Market Is Likely to Upsurge with Excellent CAGR 5.76% by 2028, Size, Share, Trend, Demand, Market Dynamics and Challenges

Market Analysis and Insights : Global Juice Concentrates Market

The juice concentrates market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.76% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on juice concentrates market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in health consciousness globally is escalating the growth of juice concentrates market.

Juice concentrates refers to fruit and vegetable juice with low water content. These are known to be more affordable as compared to the normal juices. The shelf life of the product is increased with the removal of water reducing bacterial growth. Whole fruit is thoroughly washed, rinsed, squashed or mixed for making a pulp. The water is generally evaporated and extracted and are beneficial as they are rich in nutrients, and enhance skin health.

The rise in health consciousness, especially in developed countries acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of juice concentrates market. The increase in adoption of vegetable and fruit juices as an alternative to aerated drinks by health-conscious consumers, and rise in popularity of convenience food & beverage products accelerate the market growth. The increase in usage as a substitute for sugar in the bakery sector, and rise in health concerns among consumers, the demand for products made from natural and healthy ingredients further influence the market. Additionally, expansion of confectionery and bakery industry, surge in disposable income, consumer preference towards convenience foods & ready-to-eat products and increased disposable income in developing markets positively affect the juice concentrates market. Furthermore, convenient & cheaper alternative in various applications extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, rise in awareness regarding the ill effects of excess consumption of fructose in juice concentrates is expected to obstruct the market growth. Concerns regarding ill effects of excess fructose consumption are projected to challenge the juice concentrates market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

