Global Liver Cirrhosis Treatment Market key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2023-2028

Liver cirrhosis is late stage fibrosis of the liver, which is caused due to liver diseases like hepatitis and chronic alcoholism. Whenever the liver is injured, scar tissues are formed. As the liver cirrhosis progresses, more and more scar tissues are formed, which makes the functioning of the liver difficult. Liver cirrhosis cannot be reversed; however, early diagnosis can be treated, and further damage can be prevented.

Some of the companies competing in the Liver Cirrhosis Treatment Market are Gilead Science Inc., Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, Johnson &Johnson Private Limited and more

Market Segmentation

The global liver cirrhosis treatment market is segmented on the basis of disease type, drug type, and distribution channel. Based on disease type, the market is segmented into alcoholic cirrhosis, atrophic cirrhosis, biliary cirrhosis, cardiac cirrhosis, and cryptogenic cirrhosis. The drug type segment is further divided into anti-rejection drugs/immunosupressants, chemotherapy drugs, targeted therapy, vaccines, anti-viral drugs, immunoglobulins, corticosteroids. Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

