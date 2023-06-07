Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Trends Analysis, Region Demand And Forecasts Report 2029

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel MarketElectrical steel is an alloy that contains iron and silicon. It can be manufactured by modifying the magnetic properties of steel for efficient magnetism and electricity conversion. Also called silicon steel, lamination steel, relay steel or transformer steel, this type of steel is very often used to build the cores of transformers as well as the stators of generators and motors. An electrical steel sheet is a functional material used as an iron core material for electrical equipment. There are two types of electrical steel: grain oriented electrical steel and non-grain oriented electrical steel, and they are used for different applications. In this report we researched grain oriented electrical steel.Grain oriented electrical steels are iron-silicon magnetic alloys. These alloys are used to construct the cores of highly-efficient electric transformers due to their unique magnetic properties. Available in grades M-2, M-3, M-4, M-5 and M-6, with superior magnetic properties in the rolling direction, oriented steels are used in transformer cores. They are used in large generators and other apparatus when the design permits the directional magnetic characteristics to be used efficiently.Grain oriented electrical steel usually has a silicon level of 3%. It is processed in such a way that the optimal properties are developed in the rolling direction, due to a tight control (proposed by Norman P. Goss) of the crystal orientation relative to the sheet. Grain oriented electrical steels are usually applied in transformers, rectifiers and so on.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market size is estimated to be worth US$ 6414.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 7964.8 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2023-2029. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, High Magnetic Strength accounting for % of the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel global market in 2022, is projected to value US$ million by 2029, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. While Transformer segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.The major players in global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market include Baowu Group, Nippon Steel Corporation, AK Steel, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 50% shares of the global market. APAC and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 85% of the global market. High Magnetic Strength is the main type, with a share about 55%. Transformer is the main application, which holds a share about 70%.Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Scope and Market SizeThe global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market is segmented by company, region (country), type and application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), type and application for the period 2018-2029.Segment by Type High Magnetic Strength Conventional Domain RefinementSegment by Application Transformer Power Generator Motor OthersBy Region United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Other RegionsBy Company Baowu Group Nippon Steel Corporation AK Steel NLMK Group Shougang ThyssenKrupp JFE Steel Posco Stalprodukt S.A. Ansteel

