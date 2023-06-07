FRP Panels Market Top Key Players, Industry Analysis And Forecast By 2029

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global FRP Panels Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global FRP Panels Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global FRP Panels Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global FRP Panels Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global FRP Panels Market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global FRP Panels MarketFiberglass reinforced panels, or FRP Panels, are thin, flexible plastic panels made of strong polyester resin reinforced with fiber. They are used on walls and ceilings and can be installed directly over drywall, wood, concrete block, and vehicles, etc.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global FRP Panels market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2519.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3192.8 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2023-2029. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Composites accounting for % of the FRP Panels global market in 2022, is projected to value US$ million by 2029, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. While Construction segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.The industry’s leading producers are Crane Composites Inc., Lamilux Heinrich Strunz Group and Brianza Plastica SpA, with revenues of 10.23%, 6.02% and 3.54% in 2019.Global FRP Panels Scope and Market SizeThe global FRP Panels market is segmented by company, region (country), type and application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global FRP Panels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), type and application for the period 2018-2029.Segment by Type Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) Composites Others (including CFRP composites, AFRP composites, etc.)Segment by Application Construction Transportation OthersBy Region United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Other RegionsBy Company Crane Composites Inc. Lamilux Heinrich Strunz Group Brianza Plastica SpA Nudo Products, Inc (Verzatec) Optiplan GmbH Strongwell Corporation Stabilit America, Inc. Enduro Composites Panolam Industries International Fibrosan

