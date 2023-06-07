Weather Strip Market 2023: Product, Overview and Share Forecasted to 2029

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Weather Strip Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Weather Strip Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Weather Strip Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Weather Strip Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Weather Strip Market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Weather Strip MarketWeatherstrip is commonly made of EPDM rubber and TPE/TPO, a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) mix of plastic and rubber, and a thermoplastic olefin (TPO) polymer/filler blend. The goal of weatherstrip is to prevent rain and water from entering entirely or partially and accomplishes this by either returning or rerouting water. A secondary goal of weatherstrip is to keep interior air in, thus saving energy on heating and air conditioning. Actually, Weatherstrip major applied to automotive, construction, mechanical and etc. In this report, Olney count for the automotive weatherstrip. The automotive weatherstrip seal means the edges of a vehicle’s windshield, windows, doors, engine hood, trunk lid, etc. Weatherstrip is usually made into a hollow sponge foam tube.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Weather Strip market size is estimated to be worth US$ 7857.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 10290 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2023-2029. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, EPDM Weather Strip accounting for % of the Weather Strip global market in 2022, is projected to value US$ million by 2029, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. While Doorframe segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.Global core weather strip manufacturers include Cooper Standard, Toyoda Gosei etc.The top 5 companies hold a share about 50%.Europe is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by APAC and Americas with the share about 25% and 20%.In terms of product, EPDM weather strip is the largest segment, with a share about 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is doorframe, followed by windows.Global Weather Strip Scope and Market SizeThe global Weather Strip market is segmented by company, region (country), type and application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Weather Strip market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), type and application for the period 2018-2029.Segment by Type EPDM Weather Strip PVC Weather Strip TPE Weather StripSegment by Application Doorframe Windows Windshield Engine Hood OthersBy Region United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Other RegionsBy Company Cooper Standard Toyoda Gosei Hutchinson Nishikawa Rubber SaarGummi Group Hwaseung Henniges Automotive Jianxin Zhao’s Group Standard Profil Kinugawa Rubber Industrial REHAU Tokai Kogyo Zhejiang Xiantong Rubber Haida Rubber and Plastic Guizhou Guihang

