Hair Accessories Market is Prospering USD 46.60 billion by 2029, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Historic Analysis and Industry Growth Factors

Market Analysis and Size

Hair plays an essential role in enhancing one’s appearance. Hair that is healthy, shiny, and well-groomed improves an individual’s appearance. As a result, people take care of their hair, experiment with different hairstyles, and accessorise to look appealing. Hair accessories are no longer limited to bands and pins. There is currently a wide variety of hair accessories available on the market, particularly for women, who are major consumers of hair accessories.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the hair accessories market which was growing at a value of 18.29 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 46.60 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behaviour.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product (Clips and Pins, Head Bands, Wigs and Extensions, Elastics and Ties and Others), Material (Leather, PU, Cloth, Plastics, Metal and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Multi-Branded Retail Stores, General Stores, Exclusive Retail and Online), End User (Women and Men) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered L’oreal SA (France), Revlon, Inc. (U.S.), Coty, Inc. (U.K.), Indus Valley (India), Combe Incorporated (U.S.), Hoyu Co., Ltd (Japan), John Paul Mitchell Systems (U.S.), Cover Your Gray (U.S.), Kao Corporation (Japan) and NATULIQUE ApS (Denmark) Puig (Spain), Coty Inc. (U.S.), Kao Corporation (Japan), The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.), Oriflame Cosmetics AG (Switzerland), KOSÉ Corporation (Japan), CHANEL (U.K.) Opportunities Changing lifestyles, rising disposable income, product innovation, and smart strategic marketing activities

Product enhancement and the introduction of new innovative products

To improve their overall digital presence, the key players are collaborating with other popular e-commerce websites.

Market Definition

Hair accessories are made from stones made of various materials such as plastic, metals, and wood and are embellished with ribbons, nets, or threads. Hair accessories have recently gained popularity across all age and socioeconomic categories, and fashions can range from basic schoolgirl accessories to high-end runway designs. The availability of both high-end and low-cost hair accessories has increased consumer interest in and use of the products.

Hair Accessories Market Dynamics

Drivers

The latest trends and social media influence have changed public perception of hair accessories

The growing awareness of the latest hair accessory trends propels the hair accessories market. With the advent of social media and digital media, there has been a greater dissemination of fashion trends and the most recent hair accessory products on the market. The growing number of celebrity interactions through paid partnerships and brands, as well as the growing number of social media influencers, have changed public perception of hair accessories through tutorials, makeover videos, and other forms of digital media. The expanding e-commerce industry will also have a significant impact on the hair accessories market’s growth.

Continuous product improvement on design and quality

Leading players are investing in mechanical manufacturing processes such as designing, weaving, washing, and dyeing to improve the quality of the final hair product and provide a trendy and smooth appearance to the hair. Producers are concerned with using high-quality chemicals and conditioners in order to preserve the natural properties of raw materials used in various hair products. Continuous improvement in product design and quality is expected to drive market growth.

Opportunity

Technological advancements in the production of mass-produced plastic, cloth, and metal products will enable manufacturers to produce more products at a lower cost. When compared to high-end luxury products, mass-produced hair and fashion accessories are the major contributors to the industry’s growth. Furthermore, the availability of several hair products in the industry, such as ornamental pins, bands, and clips, on the e-commerce website will provide additional potential opportunities for the growth of the hair accessories market in the coming years.

