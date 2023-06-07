3-Hydroxybutyric Acid Market Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate During 2023-2029

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global 3-Hydroxybutyric Acid Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global 3-Hydroxybutyric Acid Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global 3-Hydroxybutyric Acid Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global 3-Hydroxybutyric Acid Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global 3-Hydroxybutyric Acid Market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global 3-Hydroxybutyric Acid Market3-Hydroxybutyric Acid, chemical formula: CH3CH(OH)CH2CO2H, is a hydroxy acid. 3-hydroxybutyric acid is chiral and has two enantiotopic isomers: d-3-hydroxybutyric acid and l-3-hydroxybutyric acid. This compound plays an important role in the physiological response of hypoglycemia during starvation.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global 3-Hydroxybutyric Acid market size is estimated to be worth US$ 19 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 42 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2023-2029. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Sodium 3-Hydroxybutyrate accounting for % of the 3-Hydroxybutyric Acid global market in 2022, is projected to value US$ million by 2029, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. While Weight Control segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.Global main manufacturers of 3-Hydroxybutyric Acid include NNB, Shanghai Kangxin and Anhui Integrity Biopharm, etc. The top three players hold a share about 73%. China is dominating the global 3-Hydroxybutyric Acid market, has a share over 73% in terms of production.Global 3-Hydroxybutyric Acid Scope and Market SizeThe global 3-Hydroxybutyric Acid market is segmented by company, region (country), type and application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3-Hydroxybutyric Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), type and application for the period 2018-2029.Segment by Type Sodium 3-Hydroxybutyrate Calcium 3-Hydroxybutyrate Magnesium 3-Hydroxybutyrate Potassium 3-Hydroxybutyrate OthersSegment by Application Weight Control Sports Supplements OthersBy Region United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Other RegionsBy Company NNB Shanghai Kangxin Anhui Integrity Biopharm JingYao Biotechnology Shijiazhuang Chirals Chemical

