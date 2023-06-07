Rubber Waterstop Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2029

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Rubber Waterstop Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Rubber Waterstop Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Rubber Waterstop Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Rubber Waterstop Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Rubber Waterstop Market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rubber Waterstop MarketRubber waterstop, made of quality SBR (styrene butadiene rubber), neoprene rubber or natural rubber, is one of the widest types for concrete structure to prevent liquid leaking in or out. Rubber waterstop is mainly used for construction joints and deformation joints of dams, subways, culverts, tunnels with good waterproof performance.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Rubber Waterstop market size is estimated to be worth US$ 183.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 219.6 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2023-2029. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Dumbbell Type accounting for % of the Rubber Waterstop global market in 2022, is projected to value US$ million by 2029, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. While Civil Engineering segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.The industry’s leading producers are Sika, Trelleborg and GCP Applied Technologies, which accounted for 9.26%, 3.30% and 3.92% of revenue in 2019.Global Rubber Waterstop Scope and Market SizeThe global Rubber Waterstop market is segmented by company, region (country), type and application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rubber Waterstop market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), type and application for the period 2018-2029.Segment by Type Dumbbell Type Center Bulb TypeSegment by Application Civil Engineering Water and Sewage Treatment Plant Swimming Pools Water Reservoirs OthersBy Region United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Other RegionsBy Company Sika Trelleborg Pozament(Tarmac) Okabe GCP Applied Technologies Corkjoint A.b.e.® Construction Chemicals Estop Fengze Holding Hengshui Jingtong Rubber Zaoqiang Dacheng Rubber Yi Hadley Rubber Products Hengshui Jiantong Hengshui Shuanglin Rubber

