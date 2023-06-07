Cable Glands Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2029

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Cable Glands Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Cable Glands Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Cable Glands Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Cable Glands Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Cable Glands Market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cable Glands MarketA cable gland is a device designed to attach and secure the end of an electrical cable to the equipment. A cable gland provides strain-relief and connects by a means suitable for the type and description of cable for which it is designed, including provision for making electrical connection to the armour or braid and lead or aluminium sheath of the cable, if any. Cable glands may also be used for sealing cables passing through bulkheads or gland plates. Cable glands are mostly used for cables with diameters between 1 mm and 75 mm.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cable Glands market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2177.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3804.2 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2023-2029. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Plastic and Polymer Glands accounting for % of the Cable Glands global market in 2022, is projected to value US$ million by 2029, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. While Oil and Gas segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.The global cable glands market is fragmented with the presence of several large regional and local vendors.On the basis of type, the Cable Glands market is segmented into Plastic or Polymer Glands and Metal Glands. The Metal Glands segment accounted for the larger share of the global market in 2019 (85.03%).Applications, included in this market are Railway, Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, Aerospace, Chemical, Power and Energy, Others (Food, Pharmacy etc.). Oil & Gas Departments accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2019 (25.10%).Global Cable Glands Scope and Market SizeThe global Cable Glands market is segmented by company, region (country), type and application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cable Glands market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), type and application for the period 2018-2029.Segment by Type Plastic and Polymer Glands Metal GlandsSegment by Application Oil and Gas Mining Construction Railway Chemical Aerospace Power and Energy OthersBy Region United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Other RegionsBy Company Amphenol Emerson ABB TE Connectivity Eaton Hubbell Incorporated Axis Communications PFLITSCH GmbH CMP Products Lapp Group Hummel AG WISKA Weidmüller Interface BARTEC Group R.Stahl AG Warom Group Bimed Teknik El Sewedy Electric CCG Cable Terminations Beisit Electric Tech Jacob GmbH Cortem Metal Craft Industries Caledonian Cables Sealcon

