PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Market 2023: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2029

Market Analysis and Insights: Global PCM (Pre-coated Metal) MarketPCM, Pre-coated metal, is a kind of composite material which is coated with the organic paint.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global PCM (Pre-coated Metal) market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2029 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2023-2029. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, UV-reactive PCM accounting for % of the PCM (Pre-coated Metal) global market in 2022, is projected to value US$ million by 2029, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. While Washing Machine segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.The industry’s leading producers are Hesheng Special Material, YSS (Hefei) and East New Materials (Qingdao) Technology, which accounted for 12.55%, 6.91% and 5.68% of revenue in 2019, respectively.Global PCM (Pre-coated Metal) Scope and Market SizeThe global PCM (Pre-coated Metal) market is segmented by company, region (country), type and application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PCM (Pre-coated Metal) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), type and application for the period 2018-2029.Segment by Type UV-reactive PCM Inkjet PCM OthersSegment by Application Washing Machine Refrigerator Air Conditioning OthersBy Region United States Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Other RegionsBy Company Shenzhen Welmetal Shandong Guanzhou Jiangsu Liba Enterprise Zhaojian Metal Product HBIS Steel Yieh Phui (China) Technomaterial Zhuhai Speedbird Suzhou Yangtze New Materials Hesheng Special Material YSS (Hefei) East New Materials (Qingdao) Technology Sutor

