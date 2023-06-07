Electronic Article Surveillance Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities in Upcoming Year 2028

The “Electronic Article Surveillance Market” is expected to grow from US$ 1,116.07 million in 2022 to US$ 1,484.00 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2028.

The retail industry in Europe has experienced significant growth owing to the growing adoption of omnichannel business strategies by several retail brands. For instance, European brands such as Nordstrom and Louis Vuitton have significantly adopted the omnichannel model for business. The region is also experiencing a significant rise in the number of retail outlets. For instance, in February 2023, Reserved announced its plans to open several new stores across the UK. Similarly, in May 2021, Action announced its plans to open 200 new stores across Europe over the next five years. Electronic article surveillance is increasingly adopted across retail stores to monitor inventory and signal the management if any product is leaving the retail campus without billing. This is majorly adopted to reduce shoplifting cases. Thus, the rise in the number of retail stores across the region is driving the demand for electronic article surveillance, thereby contributing to the electronic article surveillance market growth.

Germany experienced a rise in the launch of new supermarkets in 2022. In December 2022, a new “Pick&Go” supermarket, in partnership with REWE Group, opened in Munich, Germany. It is Germany’s first fully-autonomous cashier-less supermarket. The REWE Group, a grocery giant, has over 3,700 stores in Germany. Rise in new supermarkets and presence of grocery stores will augment the growth for electronic article surveillance market during the forecast period. Moreover, manufacturers engaged in providing electronic article surveillance solutions attend exhibitions and shows in Germany to showcase their technologies. For instance, in June 2022, SML’s European team attended and provided knowledge about item-level RFID solutions in EuroCIS 2022, Europe’s largest retail technology show, in Dusseldorf, Germany. The company provides item-level RFID solutions, and it was a great opportunity for the company to attract customers. The show was attended by more than 9,000 visitors. Through this show, the company was able to showcase its products to more than 9,000 visitors and 345 exhibitors from 85 countries. Such actions by companies will help them market their product, fueling the growth of the electronic article surveillance market during the forecast period.

Electronic Article Surveillance Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Electronic Tag

Electronic Antenna

Deactivator/Detacher

Others

Product Type:

Radio Frequency Systems,

Acousto-Magnetic Systems,

Electromagnetic Systems

Microwave Systems

Application:

Apparel & Fashion Accessories,

Cosmetic & Pharmaceuticals

Supermarkets & Grocery Stor

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Electronic Article Surveillance Market

The COVID-19 crisis drastically affected two huge markets—India and China. Lockdowns and temporary shutdowns of manufacturing plants across major countries in Asia Pacific led to the disruption of the supply chain of various raw materials and goods. Further, as governments of various countries such as India and Japan announced a state of emergency due to the pandemic, several essential retail businesses that offered food and daily necessities remained operational. The retail industry was severely affected since governments of various countries forced people to quarantine themselves, which restricted face-to-face services in stores. As a result, the preference for online purchasing significantly increased, which boosted the demand for electronic article surveillance in stores. The shutdown of manufacturing industries, supply chain disruptions, and low consumer demands were the primary implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, which highly impacted the electronic article surveillance market growth.

