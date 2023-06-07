Electro-Optics in Naval Market Key Manufacturers Development Trends and Competitive Analysis 2028

The global “Electro-Optics in Naval Market” was valued at US$ 8,629.35 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 11,139.38 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The rising military expenditure is boosting the investments in technological developments of naval vessels across different naval forces. Many countries such as the US, Russia, China, and India already have several naval vessel projects in the pipeline for expanding their respective naval fleet in the defense forces. Countries in the Middle East such as Iran and Israel are investing in the procurement and up-gradation of small to medium-sized vessels such as corvettes, missile boats, and coastal patrol boats for surveillance, threat detection, and identification applications. Moreover, the procurement of naval vessels continues to generate demand for electro-optic systems, thereby driving the electro-optics in naval market growth.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Safran SA

L3Harris Technologies Inc

Ultra

Tonbo Imaging

Aselsan AS

Elbit Systems Ltd

SAAB AB

Chess Dynamics Ltd

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Naval Group

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Electro-Optics in Naval Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic had a severe impact on operations and manufacturing across all the defense and shipbuilding sectors. The commercial shipbuilding sector, which could be threatened with extinction, is particularly hard hit. Defense and security have not experienced the same abrupt market collapse as commercial shipbuilding, but it was still hindered by the pandemic’s severe fiscal impact, as the production of electro-optic systems and components was severely hampered due to supply chain issues. Additionally, the shift of government spending from military technologies to COVID-19 outbreak control measures slightly impacted the planned investments in the electro-optic technology market for the defense sector. However, businesses have evolved again by developing new strategies to emerge from the crisis and launch new projects to get back on track. Several vendors have received different contracts to provide electro-optic systems for naval applications, which has been contributing to revive the growth of electro-optics in naval market size.

Electro-Optics in Naval Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

Camera

Sensor

Laser Range Finder

Application:

Target Detection,

Identification, And

Tracking

Surveillance

End Use:

Defense

Commercial

Thus, the rise in contracts of electro-optic solutions such as cameras, sensors, and laser range finders is driving the APAC electro-optics in naval market.

The military sector in many Middle East countries is in the growth stage, and the countries in the region are putting greater efforts into enhancing the strength of their military forces. As per global firepower, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Iran are a few prominent countries in this region with good military strength. Besides, government bodies are making massive investments in strengthening their respective armed forces. According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), Saudi Arabia is a country with the largest military investments in the region. Riyadh’s defense budget was more than the combined budget of the next five biggest spenders-Israel, Iraq, Algeria, Iran, and Oman-in the MEA. Substantial military investments enable these countries to adopt advanced technologies for effective combat.

