Industrial Absorbents Market Key Insights Profiling Companies and Growth Strategies 2028

The “Industrial Absorbents Market” is expected to grow from US$ 3,850.41 million in 2022 to US$ 5,085.36 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Industrial absorbents are used for cleaning up chemical and oil spills. Oil spills are long-lasting environmental disasters with a wide range of impacts. The effects of oil spills may vary, ranging from minimal to serious ones, depending on the magnitude and location of the spillage. Oil can kill surface-dwelling animals and birds by poisoning or suffocating them, or by affecting their buoyancy and natural waterproofing mechanisms. Contaminated food supplies may lead to the malnourishment of animals, which may be followed by poisoning over time. The damage can be significant if an oil spill occurs in an area with wildlife habitat. Oil disables the insulating ability of fur on mammals and impacts the water-repelling qualities of a bird’s feathers. Without insulation or water-repelling qualities, mammals and birds can die from hypothermia.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

3M Co

Ansell Ltd

Brady Corp

Decorus Europe Ltd

Meltblown Technologies Inc

Oil-Dri Corp of America

Schoeller Industries GmbH

Fentex Ltd

Complete Environmental Products Inc

Tolsa SA

Based on geography, the industrial absorbents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. In 2022, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market, and it is estimated to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. High disposable income of people is a major enabler of the surge in demand for commercial and passenger vehicles in Asia Pacific. Thus, increasing investments by leading automotive OEMs and rising EV manufacturing capabilities in the region are propelling the demand for conventional and electric vehicles. The proliferation of the automotive industry subsequently results in the industrial absorbents market growth in Asia Pacific. Industrial absorbents are used in automotive workshops to soak up floor spills of oil, petrol, diesel, water, and other chemicals. The absorbents used for automotive purposes do not distinguish between oil-based fluids or water-based liquids and absorb them all. Fuels and other chemicals used in automotive workshops can cause health hazards. These fluids can also cause environmental hazards as they are slick and flammable. Thus, all automotive garages use industrial absorbents to absorb all types of spills and leaks of diesel, oil, and fuel.

Industrial Absorbents Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Pads

Rolls

Pillows

Booms

Socks

By Type:

Universal

Oil-Only

Hazmat/Chemical

By End-Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Food Processing

Healthcare

Automotive

