Home Infusion Therapy Market Analysis Top Players Target Audience and Forecast to 2028

The “Home Infusion Therapy Market” was valued at US$ 21,765.95 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 35,696.05 million by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2028.

The increasing incidences of chronic disorders coupled with the rising geriatric population, and the reducing duration of hospital stays and the surging cost of care are driving the home infusion therapy market development. However, recalls of infusion pumps and safety concerns associated with home infusion hamper the home infusion therapy market growth.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Braun Melsungen AG

Micrel Medical Devices SA

Baxter International Inc

Nipro Corp

Becton Dickinson and Co

Fresenius Kabi AG

ICU Medical Inc

JMS Co Ltd

Eitan Medical Ltd

Terumo Corp

According to the National Home Infusion Association (NHIA), 3.2 million patients receive home infusion every year, and 98% of these admitted are being “very satisfied” with their treatment. According to a study by the NHIA in 2019, home infusion and specialty providers in the US served ~3 million patients in 2019, reporting a 300% increase in their sales in the last decade. Home infusion imparts significant cost-savings compared to a traditional hospital infusion setting. Infusion provided at home costs 50% less than infusion provided at hospital facilities. According to the article published by Beckers Hospital in 2020, the average cost of home infusion is US$ 140-250 per day, whereas the average cost of hospital infusions is US$ 590 per patient per infusion. According to the Commonwealth Fund, hospital-at-home programs help to cut the cost of care by over 30%, doing remarkably well in countries with single-payer systems, such as Canada, England, and Israel.

Home Infusion Therapy Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Infusion Pumps

Intravenous SetsIV Cannulas

Needleless Connectors

By Application:

Anti-Infective

Endocrinology

Enteral Nutrition

Specialty Pharmaceuticals

Hydration Therapy

Chemotherapy

By Route of Administration:

Intramuscular

Subcutaneously

Epidural

Patients requiring intravenous therapies in emergency departments can be shifted to home infusion after clinical assessment. The homecare plan includes robust clinical monitoring at home, which allows the early identification of further clinical problems and the implementation of treatment plans to avoid readmissions. An Option Care study of 124 home parenteral nutrition (HPN) and 126 home enteral nutrition (HEN) patients showed that home infusion prevents hospitalization and improves patient care. Both HPN and HEN therapies can be temporarily administered in hospitals, yet ~40,000 HPN patients and 344,000 HEN patients yearly receive their nutrition therapies at home. Therefore, a significant reduction in the cost of care with a decrease in the length of hospital stays, along with the increasing number of patients availing homecare services, fuel the home infusion therapy market growth.

