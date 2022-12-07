Dried Fruit Snacks Market is expected to reach the Value USD 850.19 million by the end of 2029, Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Opportunity Outlook

” The universal Dried Fruit Snacks Market research report is a complete overview of the market that takes into account various aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the established merchant landscape. This market report also offers businesses the company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer’s contact information and market shares for company. Moreover, it blends together all-inclusive industry analysis with particular estimates and forecasts to provide complete research solutions with greatest clarity for strategic decision making. Market report execution is becoming very central for the businesses to gain success because it offers insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative.

Market Analysis and Size

The dried fruit snack market has expanded dramatically in recent years, particularly since the global pandemic. As customers become more health-conscious, the demand for nutritious yet delectable products has increased. Furthermore, the growing development of the product supply chain is propelling market growth. To expand their operations to include e-commerce channels, major supermarket chains are now collaborating with third-party online delivery companies.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dried fruit snacks market was valued at USD 490.4 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 850.19 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Fruit Type (Raisins (Dried Grapes), Tropical & Exotic Fruits, Berries), Form (Slices & Granulates, Powder, Whole Dried Fruits), Nature (Organic, Conventional), End-User (Individual, Food Service Providers, Food Processing Industry) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered ITC Limited (India), Kambly SA (Switzerland), Mondelez International (US), PepsiCo (US), The Kraft Heinz Company (US), Annie’s Homegrown, Inc. (US), Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. (India), Patanjali Ayurved (India), Britannia (India), Kellogg Co (US), pladis global (UK), Walkers Shortbread Ltd (UK), Lotus Bakeries NV (Belgium), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Burton’s Foods Ltd. (UK) Opportunities The essence of snacks is changing as empowered customers increasingly seek delectable, nourishing, and cost-effective food alternatives to fuel their hectic lifestyles

Rapid developments in packaging solutions

Rising product innovation and evolution of selling tactics

Market Definition

Dried fruit snacks are healthy snacks made from dried fruits such as dates, cherries, apricots, and blueberries. The dried fruit snacks have a high nutritional value and help to support the body’s overall health and immune system. Some of these snacks are also sugar-free, providing a high nutritional value.

Dried Fruit Snacks Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand for on-the-go snack consumption

The rise in on-the-go snack consumption is fuelling the global dried fruit snacks market’s positive growth. Growing consumer awareness of the health risks associated with junk food consumption, such as heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic diseases, is expected to drive the global demand for dried fruit snacks. A rise in customer preference for healthy eating habits and a busy lifestyle is one of the key trends in the global dried fruit snacks market. Dried fruit snacks are becoming a larger part of people’s diets worldwide, propelling the global dried fruit snacks market forward.

Increasing per capita earnings of customers, modernization and a wider base of employed people

Increasing per capita earnings of customers as a result of modernization and a wider base of employed people is one of the most important stimulating substances for market development. People in their mid-thirties to mid-forties have increased their spending on dried fruit snacks. Increasing funds for developing inventive class offerings and the inventiveness begun by the most important companies for product branding are expected to deliver an up word push to the market.

As a result of alertness movements promoted by companies, governments, and non-governmental organisations, consumer fitness awareness is expected to inspire demand for dried fruit snacks in the coming years.

Opportunity

With a shift in customer personal conduct standards, dried fruit snacks may emerge as an alternative to undeniable suppers. The essence of snacks is changing as empowered customers increasingly seek delectable, nourishing, and cost-effective food alternatives to fuel their hectic lifestyles. A growing number of government initiatives are raising consumer awareness and preferences for dried fruit snacks around the world. Many government organizations have begun promoting healthy living habits and urging people to reconsider their dietary strategies in response to the rising prevalence of obesity epidemics. Comfort is also driving online sales of ready-to-eat snacks, with dried fruit snack varieties being one of the most popular food classes purchased through the online channel.

The Dried Fruit Snacks Market report provides insights on the following pointers:

Learn about the Dried Fruit Snacks Market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the To gain insightful analyses of the and have a comprehensive understanding of the Dried Fruit Snacks Market and its commercial landscape Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Dried Fruit Snacks Market

To understand the future outlook and prospects for Dried Fruit Snacks Market analysis and forecast

Major Key Contents Covered in Dried Fruit Snacks Market :

Introduction of Dried Fruit Snacks Market with development and status.

Manufacturing Technology of Dried Fruit Snacks Market with analysis and trends.

Analysis of Global Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information, and Contact Information.

Analysis of Global Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit

Analysis with Comparison, Supply, Consumption, and Import and Export.

Dried Fruit Snacks Market Analysis with Status and Competition by Companies and Countries.

2022-2029 Forecast of Global Dried Fruit Snacks Market with Cost, Profit, Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export

Trending factors influencing the shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW.

Dried Fruit Snacks Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.

