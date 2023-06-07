E-textbook Rental Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Bloomsbury, Alibris, Amazon

Global E-textbook Rental Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, player’s market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Bloomsbury (United Kingdom), TextbookRush (United States), BigWords.com (United States), Alibris (United States), CengageBrain (United States), Scribd (United States), Chegg (United States), Amazon (United States), eCampus.com (United States), VitalSource (United States)

Electronic textbooks, often referred to digital textbooks, and e-texts, are techniques are called of a text that could be read on a desktop, smartphone, or ereader device. Parts or all of the printed content may be included in electronic textbooks. It may also incorporate content that would be impossible to render in a printed text, such as multimedia and hyperlinks. Dynamic content, self-assessments, or guided questions with real-time feedback are all possible features of certain electronic textbooks. Online classwork, quizzes, and instructor presentations are examples of interactive course content that is often private to the publisher. Electronic textbook rental is a service that allows consumers to rent textbooks over the internet. Rather than physically visiting a library to borrow textbooks, users can browse textbooks online and have them delivered to their homes.

Market Drivers:

Growing Adoption Of Digital Content Among Learners

Rising Numeral Of Publishers Going Digital

Market Trend:

Growing The Fame Regarding To Rental E-Textbooks Among Learners

Opportunities:

Rapidly Growing Digitization In Educational Sector

Rising Acceptance Of Economic E-Textbook Rental Activities

Challenges:

Limited New Content Available

Technological Complexity Associated with E- Text Book



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global E-textbook Rental market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The E-textbook Rental market study is being classified by Application (Non-Academic, Academic), Rental Duration (120 Days, 180 Days, 365 Days, Lifetime), Device (Desktop, Laptop, Mobile device, E-reader device, Other), Feature (Digitally Annotate, Highlight, Comment, Track Pages Read), End User (Student, Professor, Other)

The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global E-textbook Rental market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets E-textbook Rental Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

