Industrial Air Filter Market Study: An Emerging Hint of Opportunity by 2028

The Industrial Air Filter Market is expected to reach US$ 10,973.38 million by 2028 from US$ 6,441.34 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The demand for high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters is increasing due to their ability to provide the highest level of air cleanliness and protect workers’ health, resulting in increased product demand. HEPA filters can capture even the tiniest particles and are commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry as terminal filters to filter or process the air in production spaces. They are essential for sterile production and the production of solid and semisolid dosage forms occasionally. HEPA filters are also used in pharmaceutical cleanrooms and the food industry to control microbial contamination.

They are highly demanded in healthcare settings, such as clinics and hospitals, to maintain sterility in the environment and prevent contamination in critical patients. The food and beverage industry also employ air filters to eliminate contamination during production stages and reduce moisture in the air to increase the efficiency of various processes. The demand for clean air in the food industry is also driven by the need to maintain optimal hygiene and comply with government regulations, contributing to market growth. Hence, the market is expanding due to the growing demand for HEPA filters in industrial applications such as healthcare and the food industry.

The List of Companies –

Honeywell International, Inc. Mann + Hummel GmbH NORDIC AIR FILTRATION Donaldson Company, Inc GENERAL FILTER ITALIA Camfil AB Paul Corporation FILTRATION GROUP INDUSTRIAL SENTRY AIR SYSTEMS, INC AIR FILTERS, INC.

Key Findings of Study:

The global industrial air filter market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM) based on geography. North America had a significant share of the global market in 2020. The market is further segmented by product and application. Product segmentation includes dust filters, mist filters, baghouse filters, cartridge collectors and filters (cc and f), hepa filters, wet scrubbers, and dry scrubbers, with the wet scrubbers segment holding a larger market share in 2020. Application segmentation includes cement, food and beverages, metals, power generation, pharmaceutical, chemical, oil and gas, and others, with the power generation segment having the largest market share in 2020.

The global industrial air filter market is classified on the based of product and application. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into dust filter, mist filter, baghouse filters, cartridge collectors and filters (CC and F), HEPA filter, wet scrubbers, and dry scrubbers. On the basis of application, the industrial air filter market is segmented into cement, food and beverages, metals, power generation, pharmaceutical, chemical, oil and gas, and others.

The main driver of demand for industrial air filters is end-users’ preference for environmentally friendly filters that reduce health risks to industrial workers. To meet this demand, manufacturers are creating energy-efficient air filters, including rigid cellular, pleated, and pocket filters, which are both efficient and easy to install. Clarcor is one market player that produces high-efficiency HVAC and antimicrobial filters in all climates. Additionally, the desire for better environmental conditions in residential and commercial sectors may present profitable prospects for the industrial air filter market. Camfil introduced the Absolute V, an energy-efficient HEPA air filter, in February 2020, which saves 20% of the energy used. Parker also presented an energy-efficient HVAC filter in April 2020. The Parker QuadSEAL 4 in filters is used in HVAC systems for food processing, microelectronics production, clean manufacturing facilities, hospitals and healthcare facilities, and industrial manufacturing. Therefore, the growing demand for energy-efficient and higher-performing air filtration technologies is expected to drive the industrial air filter market.

HEPA filters are highly effective in providing superior air purity, safeguarding workers' health, and boosting the demand for such products. These filters can capture even the smallest of particles, including floor dust. In the pharmaceutical industry, HEPA filters are used as terminal filters to process and filter the air in production spaces, especially in sterile production. In addition, these filters are also utilized occasionally to produce solid and semisolid dosage forms. HEPA filters are also essential in controlling microbial contamination in pharmaceutical cleanrooms and the food industry. The healthcare sector heavily relies on HEPA filters to maintain a sterile environment for critically ill patients. Due to the growing need for air disinfection and environmental sterility, the demand for HEPA filters has significantly increased in clinics, hospitals, and other healthcare settings. The food and beverages industry also employ air filters to eliminate contamination during production stages.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Industrial Air Filter Market

The industrial air filters market has been widely adopted in North America, making it a prominent region. Countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico have shown relatively high demand, especially in cement, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals. However, the sales of industrial air filters have been negatively affected by quarantine measures, business closures, and government restrictions. In April 2020, HVAC distributors reported a 19% decline in orders compared to the previous year, indicating a decrease in demand. Additionally, the limited workforce at production sites has impacted the supply side of North America’s industrial air filter market.

