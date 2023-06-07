Semiconductor IP Market Competition to Heat Up with Launch Innovative Technologies Reported Worldwide

The Semiconductor IP Market is expected to grow from US$ 4,951.9 million in 2021 to US$ 9,670.4 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The semiconductor IP market’s development is driven by several factors, including the modular nature of advanced ICs that allows for integration flexibility, increasing design complexities in consumer electronics, and ongoing technological advancements. Another contributing factor is the need to reduce time-to-market for high-functionality chips. Additionally, the growing demand for IoT-based solutions in various industries and the integration of consumer electronics in the automotive sector offer potential growth opportunities for semiconductor IP market players in the future.

Get Exclusive Sample PDF @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003718 (Kindly Use Corporate Mail ID To Get More Details)

The List of Companies –

Arm Holdings Plc Faraday Technology Corporation Ceva, Inc. eMemory Technology Inc Imagination Technologies Group Plc Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Rambus Inc. Intel Corporation Xilinx, Inc. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Synopsys Verisilicon Holdings Co. Ltd.

The global semiconductor IP market is categorized into five major regions-North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Europe dominated the semiconductor IP industy in 2020 with a share of more than 35%; it would continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The licensing segment led the semiconductor IP market, based on source, with a share of over 80% in 2020.

The semiconductor IP market was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, resulting in chip shortages and labor deficits, which have affected the market’s business dynamics. However, it is anticipated that the market will experience a significant recovery in 2022 due to the growing demand from various industries. Companies have announced plans to invest in new fabrication facilities to meet this increasing demand. One such example is Intel, which in January 2022 announced plans to invest over US$20 billion in constructing two new semiconductor chip manufacturing facilities in Ohio, USA.

With a share of over 30%, Europe was the dominant region in the Semiconductor IP market in 2020, and it is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period, accounting for over 35% of the market share by 2028. North America is the second-largest region contributing to the global Semiconductor IP market, while the Asia Pacific region comes in third.

The semiconductor IP market has seen the emergence of new business models aimed at meeting customers’ increasing demands while ensuring sustainability and progress. Today, businesses in this market have evolved into comprehensive solution providers, offering a broad range of IP cores and platforms, including graphics, video, cloud software, connectivity, and other related services.

The Semiconductor IP market in the SAM region is expected to experience growth due to several factors, including increasing investment in developing network connectivity, a rise in demand for advanced home appliances, and a growing awareness of the need to mitigate manufacturing costs in plant operations. Additionally, the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is also expected to boost the market dynamics of the Semiconductor IP market. According to an article published by the Global Fleet MARKETPLACE in January 2022, sales of electric vehicles in the SAM region experienced an annual growth rate of more than 70% in 2021.

Based on type, the semiconductor IP market is categorized into processor SIP, interface SIP, physical SIP, analog SIP, and others. The processor SIP segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Semiconductor IP is vital in all electronic devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, wearable devices, networking devices, and embedded intelligence. The increasing need for connectivity in enabling communication between devices or machine-to-machine communication has resulted in the preference for interface components in circuit design, leading to significant importance for interface SIP. The interface SIP integrates multiple standard protocols to establish connectivity between different devices.

In 2020, North America held an immense market share in the semiconductor IP market, with its position attributed to the region’s rapid technological advancements and supportive government regulations. Moreover, the high individual spending capacities in the US and Canada have resulted in robust sales of consumer electronics devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, personal computers, and wearables. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the semiconductor IP market due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies like IoT, Blockchain, and networking systems. Additionally, the rising consumer spending on electronic devices, growing investments in smart cities, and the demand for 5G networks for efficient communication are among the potential factors driving the use of semiconductor IPs in the Asia Pacific.

Buy this research report at @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00003718

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

Key Takeaways Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 RoW

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

Key Market Dynamics

Continued…

About Us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost-effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Premium Market Insights has an extensive coverage of industry reports, company reports and country reports across all industries. In case your research needs are not met by syndicated reports offered by leading publishers, we can help you by offering a customized research solution by liaising with different research agencies saving your valuable time and money.

We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]