EGR Valves Market Business Growth, Size and Comprehensive Research Study Forecast to 2028

The EGR Valves Market is projected to reach US$ 1,183.21 million by 2028 from US$ 909.19 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) is a technology used in modern internal combustion engines to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx). The EGR system recirculates a portion of the engine’s exhaust gas back into the intake manifold, which reduces the amount of oxygen available for combustion and lowers the temperature in the combustion chamber, reducing NOx formation.

The EGR valve is a key component of the EGR system. It is a mechanical valve that regulates the flow of exhaust gas into the intake manifold. The valve is controlled by the engine’s electronic control unit (ECU), which opens and closes the valve as needed to maintain the desired EGR flow rate.

The List of Companies –

BorgWarner Inc Continental AG Nissens Automotive A/S Denso Corporation Co., LTD Mahle GmbH Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Rheinmetall Automotive AG Tenneco Inc. Valeo

Key Findings of Study:

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted economies and industries across multiple countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and company closures. The global material supplier business is experiencing significant disruptions caused by supply chain breakdowns and office closures. China, a global industrial hub and a major raw material exporter to various industries has been severely affected. The closure of Chinese companies and factories has resulted in delays in manufacturing, delivery schedules, and material sales, causing disruptions in worldwide supply chains. Many corporations have warned of possible product delivery delays and declining future revenues. These factors are expected to affect the worldwide automotive EGR valves market adversely.

Growing Automotive Industry Driving EGR Valves Market Growth

The vehicle manufacturing industry is an essential sector globally. It is growing due to several factors, such as increased sales of vehicles, a surge in manufacturing and sales of self-powered automobiles, and a rising demand for emission-free technologies. Automobile businesses often employ collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, expansions, and technology launches. Leading players invest in research and development as well as expansion plans. For instance, in August 2021, the Indian government introduced the Automotive Mission Plan, a unique program to increase the automotive sector’s contribution to the national GDP to 12% and create approximately 50 million new employment opportunities. This plan is critical to India’s goal of becoming a US$ 5 trillion economy, and the government is encouraging multinational car brands to promote alternative fuel vehicles in the Indian market. Therefore, the growth of the automotive industry is creating new opportunities for vehicle component manufacturers.

The market size of the EGR valves industry has been determined by utilizing primary and secondary sources. The research process commenced with a comprehensive secondary research study that employed internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative data related to the market. This approach was used to gain an overview and projection for the EGR valves market concerning all its segments. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with key industry players, including business development managers, VPs, national sales managers, and market intelligence managers. External consultants, such as key opinion leaders, research analysts, and valuation experts specializing in the EGR valves market, were also included in the research process to verify the data and gather more analytical insights.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

Key Takeaways Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions

Key Market Dynamics

Continued…

