Automotive System Simulation Software Market: Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis And Forecasts By 2028

The Automotive System Simulation Software Market is projected to reach US$ 2,616.37 million by 2028 from US$ 1,142.52 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Automotive system simulation software is a type of computer program that allows engineers and designers to model and simulate the behavior of various components and systems in a vehicle, including engines, transmissions, suspension, brakes, and more.

This software is used by automotive manufacturers, suppliers, and research institutions to test and optimize designs before building physical prototypes, which can save time and money during the development process. It can also be used to analyze and troubleshoot existing systems and to evaluate the performance of new technologies.

The List of Companies –

ESI Group ANSYS, Inc Hexagon AB dSPACE GmbH Siemens Modelon IPG Automotive GmbH Realtime Technologies Gamma Technologies, LLC SimScale GmbH

Key Findings of Study:

Based on type, the global automotive system simulation software market has been classified into transmission, engine, electric propulsion, fuel cell, driveline, chassis, and others. The engine segment dominates the automotive system simulation software industry as there is a major demand for engine system simulation software to develop fuel-efficient engines. Based on vehicle type, the global market has been bifurcated into commercial vehicles and passenger cars. The passenger cars segment dominates the market due to continuous developments in vehicle dynamics, engines, and power systems. Based on propulsion type, the global automotive system simulation software market has been segmented into ICE and electric. The ICE propulsion type segment dominates the market as simulation software is widely used for engine system applications. However, the rising demand for electric propulsion would propel the market for the electric segment at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. By geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Asia Pacific dominated the automotive system simulation software market in 2020.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is leading the way in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, thanks to the presence of major players in the automotive industry, including Geely Auto Group, Honda, Tata, and Toyota. The region is experiencing high demand for new vehicles from fast-growing economies such as China and India, as well as developed countries such as Australia, Japan, and Singapore. The focus of Asian countries on building a strong manufacturing sector has also contributed to the growth of the automotive manufacturing industry in the region.

For instance, the Indian government launched The Automotive Mission Plan in August 2021, with the aim of increasing the automotive sector’s contribution to the national GDP to 12% and creating around 50 million new jobs. In addition, strict regulations on ICE vehicles have been introduced due to the urgent need to limit air pollution caused by emissions, particularly from passenger vehicles. The adoption of electric vehicles is also being encouraged in the region, particularly in China and Japan.

According to ZoZo Go, electric vehicle sales in China reached 3.3 million units in 2021, up from 1.3 million in 2020 and 1.2 million in 2019. These factors are expected to drive the demand for automotive system simulation software in the region, as these solutions can speed up the production of vehicles and their components while maintaining reliability.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEM SIMULATION SOFTWARE MARKET

The global automotive industry suffered a significant blow due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in China, leading to a 71% decline in sales in February 2020. By April of the same year, sales in the US and Europe also plummeted by 47% and 80%. As a result, major automotive manufacturers experienced a decline in automotive system simulation software market demand. However, from the third quarter of 2020 through the second quarter of 2021, the supply chain began to recover, resulting in a gradual increase in production levels for automakers. The crisis has also accelerated the digitization process in the mobility value chain and brought about rapid transformation. Although pandemic-related restrictions led to temporary shutdowns of production lines, non-manufacturing processes were still able to be attended to by employees working from home or remotely. The use of automotive system simulation software has been critical in aiding automakers during the crisis since product development processes could be continued even with limited or no access to laboratories.

Popularity of Autonomous Vehicles Boosts Automotive System Simulation Software Market Growth

Automakers are constantly innovating to introduce advanced features and technologies in their passenger and commercial vehicles, which have gained significant popularity among customers. For instance, in 2021, Volkswagen demonstrated remarkable performance in electromobility and augmented reality-based head-up displays, while Daimler made great strides in autonomous driving and operating systems. With the increasing demand for smart and autonomous cars, the automotive system simulation software market has become an essential component of R&D activities in the industry. The growth of fully autonomous cars depends on factors such as advancements in technology, consumer preference, pricing, and safety concerns. To address these issues, major automakers focus on integrating robust technologies in vehicles using real-environment-based virtual test scenarios. One such platform is rFpro, which offers dedicated simulation software and digital-twin models for the validation of autonomous driving, ADAS, and vehicle dynamics. These trends are expected to boost the adoption of simulators to produce advanced vehicles, optimizing safety and performance, and shaping the future of the automotive system simulation software market.

The automotive industry in North America faced significant disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with most manufacturing plants shutting down in 2020 as a result of strict restrictions and lockdowns. As North America, particularly the US, holds a significant share of the global automotive system simulation software market, the decline in vehicle sales has negatively impacted demand for simulation software. However, this impact is expected to be short-term, with the market gradually recovering as vaccination efforts continue to be successful. Additionally, the region is experiencing a shift in consumer preference towards electric vehicles (EVs), which presents a lucrative growth opportunity for the automotive system simulation software market due to the important role these solutions play in the design and engineering of EVs. For instance, the US has witnessed a remarkable surge in EV sales during the second half of 2020 and throughout 2021, with EV sales rising by around 200% from Q2 2020 to Q2 2021, resulting in a post-pandemic domestic penetration rate of 3.6%.

