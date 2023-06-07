Manufacturing Execution System Market Size, Share, Regional Demand and Geographical Forecast till 2028

The global Manufacturing Execution System Market was valued at US$ 11,880.90 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 24,286.32 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The manufacturing execution system (MES) is crucial in coordinating various aspects of manufacturing operations, including logistics, equipment automation, and sales and planning. By synchronizing these functions, MES offers enterprises a comprehensive view to enhance their performance and regulatory compliance. Healthcare and pharmaceutical manufacturers face significant challenges, including shorter time-to-market expectations and increased regulatory complexities associated with product approval. Therefore, these manufacturers require innovative solutions to overcome these challenges efficiently. MES plays a vital role in ensuring regulatory compliance, including meeting Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) mandates for electronic records and signatures. Additionally, MES enables manufacturers to document automated and manual procedures adopted throughout the production process, improving the accuracy of batch records.

The List of Companies –

42Q AVEVA Group plc Dassault Systemes SE EAZYWORKS INC. Emerson Electric Co. General Electric Company Honeywell International Inc. Oracle Corporation SAP SE Rockwell Automation, Inc.

based on component is bifurcated into software and services. In 2021, the software segment led the market and accounted for a larger market share. Based on deployment, the manufacturing execution system market is be segmented into cloud and on-premise. In 2021, the on-premise segment accounted for a larger market share. Based on industry type, the market is segmented into process industry and discrete industry. In 2021, the discrete industry segment led the market and accounted for the largest market share. Geographically, the manufacturing execution system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2021, North America accounted for a significant share in the global manufacturing execution system industry.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Manufacturing Execution System Market

Governments worldwide imposed strict restrictions on vehicles and human movement due to the tremendous spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to the COVID-19 pandemic’s adverse effects on economies, including countless manufacturing and production industries in various countries. The production of commodities, goods, and services was reduced due to lockdown impositions.

In 2020, the global manufacturing execution system (MES) solutions demand was affected adversely by the COVID-19 pandemic. The temporary closure of several manufacturing industries due to lockdowns led to reduced demand for MES solutions globally. The World Manufacturing Production Statistics by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) showed that global manufacturing output decreased by 11.2% during the second quarter (April-June) in 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019. China was expected to record a greater drop (1.6%) than industrialized economies in the US and Europe, where value-added in 2020 plummeted by 15% and 14.3%, respectively. Therefore, the manufacturing execution system market was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as MES solutions are directly proportional to manufacturing activities.

The relaxation of lockdown restrictions has resulted in the resumption of manufacturing operations, with improved supply chains, which has further boosted the adoption of manufacturing execution systems (MES). The increasing applications of MES in manufacturing industries and the growing utilization of high-tech products based on artificial intelligence (AI) in these industries are the primary factors driving the growth of the manufacturing execution system market.

