Biofilm Treatment Market Profile, Conclusion and Analysis by Forecast 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled, Biofilms Treatment Market was valued at US$1,590.31 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$2,825.80 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2020-2027.

The increasing incidence of wounds and ulcers and growing number of surgical procedures across the world are driving the market growth. Furthermore, continuous innovations in wound care products are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. However, the high costs associated with wound care management are hampering the growth of the biofilm treatment market.

Biofilms are composed of mixed strains of fungi, bacteria, yeast, algae and other microbes. A biofilm forms on the wound surface when certain types of bacteria or fungi adhere to the wound surface and form a matrix over it. Viscous and shiny substances with an unpleasant odor are secreted. Rising cases of diabetes and skin injuries from burns are fueling the growth of the biofilm treatment market.

The global biofilm treatment market is segmented by product, wound type, and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented into debridement equipment, gauze and dressings, grafts and matrices, and other products. The Gauze and Dressings segment held the largest market share in 2019 and the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on wound type, the market is segmented into Traumatic & Surgical Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers and Other Wounds. The traumatic and surgical wounds segment had the largest market share in 2019. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market between 2020 and 2027. By end-user, the biofilm treatment market is divided into hospitals, home care facilities, and other end-users. In 2019, the hospitals segment had the largest market share. Also, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Australian Wound Management Association, Canadian Association of Wound Care and European Wound Management Association are some of the primary and secondary sources referenced in preparing the report on Biofilm Treatment Market.

