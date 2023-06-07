Global Demand For Long Read Sequencing To Surpass USD 6.0 billion by 2032 – Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited; Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Quantapore, Inc., Stratos Genomics

The global Long Read Sequencing Market was valued at 1.5 billion in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 6.0 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for A Sample – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10506

DNS is the Domain Name System, which is a system for mapping domain names to IP addresses. DHCP is the Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol, which is a system for automatically assigning IP addresses to devices on a network. IPAM is the IP Address Management, which is a system for managing IP addresses and ensuring that they are unique and not duplicated.

DNS is used to map domain names to IP addresses so that users can access websites by typing in a domain name instead of an IP address. DHCP is used to automatically assign IP addresses to devices on a network. This eliminates the need for users to manually configure their IP addresses. IPAM is used to manage IP addresses and ensure that they are unique and not duplicated.

Market Trends and Drivers

Rising utilization of sequence analysis methodologies.

The increasing acceptance of modern approaches for medical diagnostics, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. The escalating demand for LRS technology can also be attributed to its portability and real-time speed. It is also used to produce an accurate reference map of the centromere of the chromosomes.

Apart from this, various biotech companies are developing innovative technologies that combine a new library prep method and genome analysis tools. In line with this, several studies indicate that LRS technology plays a crucial role in discovering novel pathogenic mutations in human diseases with unknown genetic causes.

Get A Customized Scope to Match, Your Need Ask an Expert – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10506

This presents numerous opportunities to researchers for using the technology in whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and enabling advancements in medical genetics.

Furthermore, the rising utilization of sequence analysis methodologies in medical institutes for academic purposes, in confluence with the increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities, is anticipated to drive the market growth further.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Purchase this Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS10506

Global Long Read Sequencing Market Segmentation

By Technology

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT)

Nanopore Sequencing

By Workflow

Pre-sequencing

Sequencing

Data Analysis

By Application

Identification & fine mapping of structural variation

Tandem Repeat Sequencing

Pseudogene discrimination

Cancer

Others

By End-use

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Other

Major Players in the Global Long Read Sequencing Market

Market players are focusing on strategic collaborations to enhance their product offerings. Some prominent participants in the global market are Long Read Sequencing market include Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited; Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.; Quantapore, Inc.; Stratos Genomics, Inc.; MicrobesNG; Institute of Integrative Biology of the Cell (I2BC); BaseClear B.V.; Future Genomics Technologies B.V.; Garvan Institute of Medical Research; Genome Transcriptome Facility of Bordeaux; NextOmics; and Takara Bio, Inc. among others.

New Report Published by Global Insight Services: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/hydrogen-projects-database/

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/