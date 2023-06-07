Electric Beds Market Growth Outlook, Trends and Forecasts by 2027

is projected to reach US$4,597.60 million by 2027, up from US$2,111.59 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027. .

The growth of the market is attributed to key driving factors such as increasing number of chronic diseases, increasing number of hospitals and clinics, and increasing public-private partnerships in the healthcare industry. However, the steep price of electric beds and the decrease in the average length of stay are likely to hamper the market growth.

The electric bed can adjust the position of the upper and lower body, and the height of the bed can also be adjusted. They help deal with a variety of medical issues and increase comfort exponentially. Many medical conditions can be made worse by poor sleep and uncomfortable sleeping positions.

The average length of hospitalization for singles has decreased slightly over the past 20 years, from 7 to 5–6 days, but the total number of hospitalizations has increased over the past 5–6 years. Also, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the total number of hospitals in 2014 was 5,627. In 2019, it reached 6,210.

The hospital bed industry in India is booming due to factors such as increasing government and private sector investment, growing geriatric population and burgeoning number of hospitals. According to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), India’s hospitals and diagnostic centers have attracted US$6 billion worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) over the past 20 years. Additionally, the Indian healthcare sector witnessed 23 deals worth $679 million by June 2018. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between India and Cuba to strengthen cooperation. area of ​​health and medicine. It also raised $602.41 million through a spin-off merger between Fortis Healthcare and Manipal Hospitals Enterprises.

Hospitals are known to amplify the effectiveness and quality of care. Additionally, the World Health Organization (WHO) states that hospitals are an essential component of health system development. This has attracted the attention of several national health ministries focusing on improving healthcare infrastructure and establishing hospitals and clinical facilities in rural and urban areas. For example, in November 2017, Japan’s Ministry of Health made available medical centers in Japan free of charge through the establishment of new hospitals. Therefore, increasing number of hospitals and clinics across the globe are helping to propel the electric bed market growth.

