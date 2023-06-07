Online Exam Proctoring Market Top Key Players, Growth and Forecast 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled Online Exam Proctoring Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type and End User, the market was valued at US$706.23 million in 2022 and is also expected to reach $1,742.95 million by 2028; It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% between 2022 and 2028.

Get a PDF Sample @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00031306/

Online learning is a cost-effective way for students to access education and training and an effective way for education providers to achieve results. With more and more learners switching to online courses and learning and high internet penetration, e-learning is growing rapidly. E-learning is widespread in universities and companies; it is also gradually being adopted in K-12 institutions. The flexibility and robust functionality of online learning enables users to complete courses efficiently and stay continuously engaged. The e-learning platforms offer flexibility of use, which increases the demand for online courses. Organizations, universities and institutions are offering more online courses to enable flexible learning. These solutions also confer better accessibility, and cheap and convenient operations. The growing demand for online courses and distance learning is increasing the number of online exams. Hence, online proctoring is becoming a significant solution for all end users, which further triggers the growth of online exam proctoring market. In addition, online proctoring removes a huge administrative burden and cost by eliminating the need to organize in-person proctoring agencies and testing centers. The low cost of managing online assessment centers is another factor fueling the growth of online exam monitoring market. Online proctoring eliminates enormous administrative burden and costs, by eliminating the need to organize personal supervisors and test centers. The low cost of managing online assessment centers is another factor fueling the growth of online exam monitoring market. Online proctoring removes a huge administrative burden and cost by eliminating the need to organize personal proctoring and testing centers. The low cost of managing online assessment centers is another factor fueling the growth of online exam monitoring market. fueling the growth of the online exam monitoring market. Online proctoring removes a huge administrative burden and cost by eliminating the need to organize personal proctoring and testing centers. The low cost of managing online assessment centers is another factor fueling the growth of online exam monitoring market. fueling the growth of the online exam monitoring market. Online proctoring removes a huge administrative burden and cost by eliminating the need to organize personal proctoring and testing centers. The low cost of managing online assessment centers is another factor fueling the growth of online exam monitoring market.

Asia Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market growth is accelerating at a rapid pace. The presence of emerging markets with steady growth and the increasing adoption of innovative and advanced technologies make APAC the fastest growing region in the world. Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of the APAC region are major contributors to the growth of the online exam proctoring market in this region. The rapid advances in technology, the digitization of economies and the support of governments are the few factors that contribute to the smooth progression of these economies from a developing to a developed stage. Seoul National University, University of Tokyo, Osaka University, Australian National University, Tsinghua University, National University of Singapore, Indian Institute of Science, and Indian Institute of Technology Bombay are among the top universities in the region. This generates

Opportunities for Online Audit Oversight Market players to offer their oversight solutions and gain a foothold in the market.

Based on type, the online exam proctoring market is segmented into advanced automated proctoring, recorded proctoring, and live online proctoring. The live online supervision segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. Live proctoring guides test-takers through multi-factor identity verification, exam launch, and perimeter security scans. In live online proctoring, prohibited materials may be removed prior to the exam. Talview, Inc.; Examination, Inc.; and other companies offer live online monitoring for major certifications, high-stakes exams, and recruitment tests. Advanced automated proctoring works without manual intervention and is expected to outperform live proctoring exams in terms of acceptance rate. With advanced automated proctoring, AI algorithms manage all activities during a proctored online exam. This solution increases flexibility and allows candidates to take the exams at their convenience. Advanced automated proctoring is reasonable and affordable than other types of online proctoring as it eliminates the need for human intervention. Companies like Proctortrack offer ProctorLive AI – exception-based live monitoring with AI. It is a real-time hybrid model that combines live remote human monitoring with advanced AI-enhanced auto-monitoring intervention capabilities to reliably detect and detect exam fraud. Test integrity results are analyzed using AI. Companies like Proctortrack offer ProctorLive AI – exception-based live monitoring with AI. It is a real-time hybrid model that combines live remote human monitoring with advanced AI-enhanced auto-monitoring intervention capabilities to reliably detect and detect exam fraud. Test integrity results are analyzed using AI. Companies like Proctortrack offer ProctorLive AI – exception-based live monitoring with AI. It is a real-time hybrid model that combines live remote human monitoring with advanced AI-enhanced auto-monitoring intervention capabilities to reliably detect and detect exam fraud. Test integrity results are analyzed using AI.

Inquiry before buying at : https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/TIP00031306/

Based on end-user, the online exam proctoring market is segmented into Schools & Universities, Enterprises, and Government. The schools and universities segment had the largest market share in online exam proctoring in 2021. The education industry is increasingly adopting new technologies such as online proctoring in various aspects of academia. Remotely proctored online exams are a relatively new system that helps prevent fraud and other violations while allowing schools and universities to administer online exams in a secure environment. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has requested all its affiliated institutions and universities to Comply with the guidelines issued by the Universities Grants Commission for administering final exams in offline, online or mixed mode. Government regulations in countries

Major online exam proctoring market players profiled in the report include Comprobo; Examination, Inc.; Honorlock Inc.; Inspera AS; Mettl; ProctorEdu LLC; proctor track; PSI Services LLC; Talview Inc.; and Meazure, Inc. In addition to all players profiled in the report, there are several other global, regional and local Online Exam Supervision Market players operating in the market who have also been analyzed and researched as part of this study to provide a holistic view of the whole market. Total Online Exam Proctoring Market size has been derived using primary and secondary sources. Extensive secondary research was conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information about the market. The

The process also helps in obtaining an overview and forecast of the Online Exam Supervision market in relation to all Online Exam Supervision market segments. Also, several primary interviews were conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights. This process involves industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, as well as external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specialized in the online exam monitoring market.

Order a copy of the research study at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00031306/

About Us:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop for market research reports and solutions for various businesses around the world. We help our clients with their decision support system by helping them select the most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from different publishers.

The market research industry has changed over the last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche and emerging markets, a number of publishers have stepped in to meet these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff to help you navigate through different options and enable you to choose the best research solution at the most effective cost.

Premium Market Insights offers comprehensive coverage of industry reports, company reports and country reports from all industries. In case your research needs are not met by syndicated reports from leading publishers, we can help you by offering a customized research solution by collaborating with different research agencies to save your valuable time and money.

We offer top-notch customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you with your research questions. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by the free analyst support we offer our clients, which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer corporate subscriptions that allow our customers significant cost savings.

Contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

E-Mail-ID: [email protected]