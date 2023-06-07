Automotive Transceivers Latest Trend, Business Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2028

Get a PDF sample at @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00021976/

The growing trend of autonomous vehicles and ADAS systems with the proliferation of the automotive sector are the key factors driving the need for faster signal transmission, which is creating the demand for advanced transceivers in automotive vehicles. Furthermore, the growing demand for luxury and premium automobiles and the increasing sale of electric vehicles are the key factors contributing to the demand for automotive transceivers. According to the Global Electric Vehicle Outlook, sales of electric cars, including fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, posted a new record of 6.6 million units in 2021. Also, in China, electric car sales increased significantly to 3 .3 million in 2021, which represents approximately half of the total global sales. EV sales also grew strongly in Europe by 65% ​​to reach 2.3 million units in the same year, while in the United States, EV sales reached 630,000 units in 2021. In addition, government initiatives supporting the adoption of electric vehicles are driving demand for automotive transceivers. In November 2021, the Indian government launched the "E-Amrit" web portal on electric vehicles. The E-Amrit is intended to complement government initiatives to raise awareness of electric vehicles and the benefits of switching to electric vehicles.

The European Commission (EC) is working on the development of regulatory standards for motor vehicles to ensure the safety of vehicle occupants and vulnerable road users. For example, Regulation (EU) 2019/2144 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of November 27, 2019, added new mandatory security measures; These features include initiating warnings about driver drowsiness and distraction (for example, smartphone use while driving), providing intelligent speed assistance, reversing safety with camera or sensors, and recording data in the event of an accident (“black box”). . The EC had plans to make these security features mandatory from 2022. Therefore, Such government regulations and significant investment are likely to drive the adoption of transceivers in automotive vehicles, which would fuel market growth during the forecast period. The presence of a large number of leading players to provide automotive transceivers is also increasing the growth of Europe’s automotive transceiver market. Key players are significantly focused on advancing the transceiver features to offer more efficiency and reliability in the communication of the signals to make the vehicle easier to drive. For example, in March 2020, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, introduced multiple Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) products for major automotive and infrastructure providers. Does the product have Qualcomm? 9150 C-V2X platform that has achieved certification in accordance with the European Radio Equipment Directive (“RED”) Certification in Europe. Furthermore, in March 2021, Continental Engineering Services, a pioneering developer of technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility, announced its plan to expand to three new branches in England, Germany (Sindelfingen) and Italy. The expansion initiative aims to develop and integrate advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which would create a demand for automotive transceivers in European countries. Besides,

Broadcom, Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics,

Texas Instruments Incorporated and Toshiba Corporation are some of the key players profiled in the automotive transceiver market study. The market report provides detailed information, which will help key players to strategize for growth in the coming years.

Ongoing developments in automotive transceivers are driving the growth of the market. In 2022, the European Commission mandated advanced vehicle safety systems to protect passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists. The initiative was carried out with the aim of reducing the number of deaths and injuries on the roads, since 90% of these incidents occur due to human error. In addition, cars, vans, trucks, and buses must be equipped with advanced safety systems, such as driver drowsiness warning, intelligent speed assistance, reversing safety with a camera or sensors, and crash data recorders. Therefore,

The global market for automotive transceivers is segmented on the basis of protocol, application, and vehicle type. Based on the protocol, the market is segmented into CAN, LIN, FLEXRAY and others. Based on the application, the market is segmented into Safety, Body Control Module, Chassis, Powertrain, Steering Wheel, Engine, and Door/Seat. Based on the type of vehicle, the market is divided into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

The automotive transceivers market is segmented into five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. In 2022, Asia Pacific led the market with the largest share, followed by Europe. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to post the highest CAGR in the market from 2022 to 2028.

