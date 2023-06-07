Internal Combustion Engine Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period – Caterpillar Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD, Liebherr

The global Internal Combustion Engine Market was valued at USD 30.2 Billion in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 54.2 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Market Trends and Drivers

Technological advancements bring evolution to the internal combustion engine, allowing them to provide more power while using less fuel. Meanwhile, engines will continue to play an essential role in the automotive industry’s evolution. Also, they have the potential to improve in areas like thermal efficiency, emissions, and electrification. The introduction of the new concept of Low-temperature combustion (LTC) is a cutting-edge combustion idea for internal combustion engines that has recently gotten a lot of attention.

LTC technology has significant advantages in decreasing nitrogen oxides (NOx) and particulate matter (PM) and reducing specific fuel usage. However, controlling ignition time and heat release rate (HRR) are major obstacles to overcome before LTC technology can be widely adopted in vehicle engines. Internal combustion engines are no longer the only choice for vehicle power trains due to the development of alternative energy and hybrid vehicle technologies. Also, the rising adoption rate of EVs (electric vehicles) and the increasing shortage of fossil fuel reserves resulting in higher petroleum product costs are among the major factors restraining market growth.

Global Internal Combustion Engine Market Segmentation

By Fuel

Petroleum

Natural Gas

By End-use

Automotive

Marine

Aircraft

Major Players in the Global Internal Combustion Engine Market

The key players in the market are Caterpillar Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD, Liebherr, YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD, Cummins, Inc., Fairbanks Morse, INNIO, Wärtsilä Corporation and Rolls-Royce Holdings plc.

