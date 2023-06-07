Global Sales of Rabeprazole Sodium are projected to top a valuation of USD 984 million by 2032 – Cipla Ltd, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Woodward Pharma, Elikem Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd

The global rabeprazole sodium market was valued at USD 615.7 billion in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow further till USD 984 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Rabeprazole is used to treat duodenal ulcers, Zollinger-Ellison syndrome, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). In addition, it can be used in conjunction with medications to treat ulcers caused by H. pylori bacterial infections (such as amoxicillin and clarithromycin). Rabeprazole, a proton pump inhibitor (PPI), lessens the amount of stomach acid produced. It inhibits the gastric H+/K+ATPase (hydrogen-potassium adenosine triphosphatas) at the secretory surface of the gastric parietal cell.

Market Trends and Drivers

Rabeprazole lessens the quantity of stomach acid production. It is frequently used to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease, acid reflux, and heartburn. Acid reflux that occurs repeatedly is known as GORD. Rabeprazole can also be used to treat and prevent stomach ulcers. Therefore, the market is growing as digestive issues become more common. GORD is one of the most prevalent gastrointestinal illnesses, affecting 20% of individuals in western societies, according to the National Library of Medicine.

According to El-Serag et alsystematic .’s review, GERD prevalence in the US ranges from 18.1% to 27.8%. Therefore, the industry for rabeprazole sodium is driven by the rise in digestive system problems.

Global Rabeprazole Sodium Market Segmentation

By Application

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

Peptic Ulcer

Others

By Age

Below 55 Years

Above 55 Years

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug & Retail Store Pharmacies

Online Providers

Major Players in the Global Rabeprazole Sodium Market

The key players studied the report are Cipla Ltd, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Woodward Pharma, Elikem Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Jasco Labs Private Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Intas Pharmaceutical, Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd among others.

