Sales of Bolt Heaters are expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period – Indeeco, Hotco, Vulcan, Ivaldi

The global bolt heaters market was valued at USD 179.4 million in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow further till USD 298.2 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

When a high concentration of heat is necessary for bolt expansion, massive hollow bolts are tightened with the aid of bolt heaters. It is put into the hollow bolt and heated to cause it to expand, allowing the bolt or stud to be tightened even more. It is typically used to tighten big bolts and studs in massive machinery and apparatus. Large bolts can be heated by the bolt heaters to full expansion in 15 to 30 minutes. Additionally, bolt heaters are frequently utilised in pressure tanks, cylinders, die blocks, turbines, engine heads, and big compressors.

Market Trends and Drivers

The market is expanding as a result of the accelerated urbanisation and industrialization of emerging nations, as well as the rising use of heavy construction equipment. The need for bolt heaters is being driven up by the usage of these devices in the installation and maintenance of various pieces of industrial equipment in places like shipyards, thermal power plants, and metallurgy.

Additionally, since equipment tends to wear down over time as it is utilised, rising production and equipment utilisation create a demand for maintenance and repair (M&R) services. Therefore, during the course of the projected period, these market drivers are anticipated to fuel market expansion.

Global Bolt Heaters Market Segmentation

By Type

Gas Bolt Heaters

Electric Bolt Heaters

Flexible Bolt Heaters

By End Use

Oil & Gas

Marine

Power Generation

Food & Plastic Packaging

Others

Major Players in the Global Bolt Heaters Market

The key players studied in the report are Indeeco, Hotco, Vulcan, Ivaldi, Big Chief, ProTherm, CETAL, HEATCO, ASPEQ, and Thermon Heating Systems among others.

