Data Diode Security Products Market Trends and Opportunities, Global Size to Forecast 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled “The Data Diode Security Products Market was valued at US$339.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$430.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

At present, the business environment in all technologically potential countries has become increasingly digital, which offers an easy gateway for cyber attacks. Therefore, the security of physical assets such as premises and hardware from physical threats is crucial. By being overlooked, cyber threats can cause severe damage to businesses and users. Every organization’s critical infrastructure requires various security products to ensure physical protection. Numerous systems that power critical infrastructure run on outdated hardware or software systems. In order to prevent increasing threats, the infrastructures should be switched from traditional security measures to advanced solutions. Critical infrastructures across multiple sites include data diode security products as they provide high levels of protection for critical systems. In addition, Data Diodes’ security products can protect legacy systems without maintaining the entire operating system. Hence, this significant benefit of this product is imperative for the growth of the global market.

Multiple machines operating in a variety of industries with different functions and rich communication capabilities can be prone to misconfigurations and vulnerabilities. Therefore, the importance of data diodes in companies is increasing to provide additional security measures. For example, Siemens AG, a Germany-based multinational and also a leading provider of transportation infrastructure solutions, focuses heavily on investments in research and development of security products. The company is thus building a compact and effective data diode that offers a wide range of controlled monitoring and connectivity for security-related networks. Its Data Capture Unit (DCU), a one-way data gateway,

Owl Cyber ​​Defense, one of the leading market players, is heavily involved in the offering of data diode technology. It developed a robust two-card server-based solution and a compact DIN-rail mountable solution for use in critical infrastructures. Therefore, the introduction of data diodes to prevent vulnerabilities from threats and vendors’ focus on developing efficient data diode security products for various end-user industries are the major factors driving the global market.

Businesses in all regions are facing serious economic difficulties, having either had to shut down operations or significantly scale back their activities. Economic slowdown is expected in all regions in 2020 and most likely in 2021 due to business lockdowns, travel bans and supply chain disruptions.

Across the globe, drastic measures and travel restrictions have been implemented to limit the spread of COVID-19 among the population. Several countries like USA, China and UK represent an important market for the introduction and growth of data diode security products due to increasing government regulations to protect critical infrastructures from cyber attacks. However, due to COVID-19, manufacturing of various electronic components in these countries is restricted sharply declined and is expected to be under stress in 2020 and will take time to stabilize. In addition, the disruptions in the supply of raw materials and electronic components from China will further complicate the manufacturing industry.

The overall Data Diode Security Products Market size has been derived from both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, extensive secondary research was conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information about the market. The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast of the Data Diode Security Products market with respect to all segments of the region. Also, several primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants involved in this process include industry professionals such as VPs, Business Development Managers, Market Intelligence Manager and National Sales Manager. along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specialized in the Data Diode Security Products market. Advenica AB, BAE SYSTEMS PLC, Belden Incorporated (Grass Valley), Deep Secure Ltd, Fibersystem AB, FORCEPOINT, Fox-IT, Owl Cyber ​​Defense, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. and VADO Security Technologies Ltd. are among the key markets players profiled during this market study.

