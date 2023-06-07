Cloud Security Market Size, Growth, Statistics and Forecast 2028

According to the new research report published by Premium Market Insights, titled Cloud Security Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Service Model, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Solution Type, and Industry Verticals, the market is growing by $48.57 billion expected in 2022 to $116.25 billion in 2028; It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2028.

The growth of the cloud security market is attributed to increasing cloud computing implementation towards data surveillance solutions, increasing digital transactions and growing government regulations to improve cybersecurity across multiple industries. As telecom networks are distributed and diverse, surrounded by on-premises data centers around the world, public and private cloud deployments are connected to the enterprise wide area network (WAN), accelerating the demand for cloud security in the industry. In May 2020, Microsoft invested $1.5 billion in cloud computing services across Italy. The country aims to create a storage system for sensitive data using cloud technology. Thales Italy, which has developed comprehensive cloud security solutions,

The US dominated the cloud security market in 2021 and the adoption of cloud solutions is at a mature stage in the country. When evaluating cloud security vendors, companies primarily focus on reducing operational costs, ability to integrate with various cloud platforms, and ease of deployment. Demand for cloud security has increased in several organizations to keep up with corporate ingenuity. The massive adoption of cloud security in the US is mainly attributed to the presence of leading cloud security companies in the country. US-headquartered Amazon Web Services Inc. currently has a 31% market share, followed by Microsoft at 20% and Google Cloud at 7%. cloud services help Reduce operating costs and offer companies more flexibility. During the COVID-19 pandemic, several organizations stored customer data, employee data, intellectual property details and other sensitive information in the cloud. All these factors are increasing the demand for cloud security solutions in the country.

Additionally, cloud adoption has grown tremendously in the public sector in Europe, with a focus on the digital transformation of workflows, commonly referred to as e-government initiatives. The governments of several countries documented their digital transformation strategy and the adoption of public clouds to strengthen their position in the digital economy. Data centers and cloud platforms, which are the core of the country’s infrastructure, implement technologies to secure data and provide basic services, mainly in the banking and energy sectors. The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) contributes to EU cyber policy and helps prepare for cyber challenges.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Microsoft; IBM Corporation; Oracle; Trend Micro Incorporated; VMware, Inc.; Palo Alto Networks, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; and Google, Inc. are among the major players in the cloud security market. The market report provides in-depth insights that help major players to strategically plan for cloud security market growth.

The ongoing developments in cloud security technology are fueling the growth of the cloud security market. In September 2021, Trend Micro Inc. opened its first regional data center Cloud One in India to maintain data sovereignty and protect privacy. The new data center also enables companies to safely adopt a SaaS-based security framework and aims to protect servers, resources and applications in the cloud.

The cloud security market is segmented by service model, deployment model, company size, solution type, and industry. Based on the service model, the cloud security market is segmented into software-as-a-service (SaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS). By deployment model, the market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. In terms of enterprise size, the cloud security market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. Based on solution type, cloud security market is segmented into Email & Web Security, Cloud Identity & Access Management, Data Loss Prevention, Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System, Security Information & Event Management, and Others. Based on industry verticals, the Cloud Security Market is segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); IT & Telecom; Power supply; Government & Public Sector; health care; manufacturing; and other.

The cloud security market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2022, North America led the cloud security market with a significant revenue share, followed by Europe. Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market from 2022 to 2028.

