U.S. and Colorado RTD Cocktail Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2023-2032 | Fenceline, Hooch Booch, Strongwater

The U.S. and Colorado RTD Cocktail Market was valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 4.6 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

A RTD cocktail is a pre-mixed alcoholic beverage that is typically sold in a can or bottle. RTD cocktails are convenient because they require no additional mixing or preparation, making them ideal for parties or other events where alcohol will be served. There are a variety of RTD cocktails available, including popular options such as Moscow Mules, Margaritas, and Bloody Marys. RTD cocktails are typically made with lower-quality alcohol, so they are not as strong as cocktails made from scratch. However, RTD cocktails can still be potent, so it is important to drink them responsibly.

They are a practical choice that enables customers to take advantage of pre-made drinks at home or when traveling. These beverages often contain less alcohol. Cocktails that are ready to drink are flavor-infused, carbonated alcoholic beverages with lower fat and sugar content than other alcoholic beverages. RTD cocktails provide customers a handy option to enjoy their preferred alcoholic beverages without going to a restaurant or bar as busy lifestyles increasingly trend towards decadent experiences at home.

Market Trends and Drivers

Surging RTD Cocktails Consumption owing to the Busy Lifestyles and Hectic Work Schedules

An increasing number of young people are today falling with stress due to busy working & hectic work schedule or mismanaged lifestyle. The current lifestyle of the young generation is a wake-up call for major health-related issues. Hypertension is one such disease that is a significant concern in society today.

Furthermore, the work schedules of Colorado employees could be more stable and predictable. For instance, according to the article published by The Shift Project, the majority of Colorado employees report having irregular or unusual work schedules. Another 20% claim working night or evening shifts routinely, another 30% report varying schedules, and 20% report rotating schedules. Just 25% of employees in the service industry report having a regular daytime work schedule. These metrics demonstrate that many Colorado service industry employees deal with erratic and irregular work patterns. Moreover, we discover that these workers frequently lack control over their schedules. Just 16% of employees have significant influence over the days and hours they are scheduled to work, compared to 30% who have some involvement. Almost half of all employees have no say in determining their work schedules.

U.S. and Colorado RTD Cocktail Market Segmentation By Type Wine-based

Spirit-based

Malt-based By Packaging Cans

Bottles By Distribution Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online

Liquor Stores By Region The U.S.

Colorado Major Players in the U .S. and Colorado RTD Cocktail Market

The U.S. and Colorado RTD cocktail market is moderately consolidated with the presence of a few players. Key companies profiled in the report are Abbott & Wallace Distilling Company, Backyard Bev Co, Curation Beverage Company LLC, Fenceline, GOLDEN MOON DISTILLERY, Hooch Booch, Lee Spirits Company, LIFTED LIBATIONS, Strongwater, and Wood’s High Mountain Distillery, LLC, among others.

