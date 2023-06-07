Increasing Demand for Animal-Based Products is Fueling the Animal Genetics Market | CRV, Geno, VION, Genus

Animal genetics is the study of the inheritance of physical and behavioral traits in animals. This can be done through the study of DNA, RNA, and proteins, as well as through the study of the environment and the animal’s phenotype. Animal genetics has applications in both animal husbandry and veterinary medicine.

Animal genetics can be used to improve the health and productivity of livestock. For example, geneticists can identify animals that are resistant to diseases and select for those traits in future generations. Animal genetics can also be used to improve the quality of meat, milk, and eggs. For example, geneticists can select for animals that produce more milk or eggs, or that have leaner meat.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in animal genetics technology. One is the use of CRISPR to edit genes. This is a new technology that is still being perfected, but it has the potential to be used to fix genetic defects in animals. Another trend is the use of DNA sequencing to identify genetic defects. This is a more traditional approach, but it is becoming more sophisticated and can be used to identify more subtle defects. Finally, there is a trend toward using genetic engineering to create animals with desired traits. This is a controversial approach, but it has the potential to create animals with specific traits that are useful for agriculture or other purposes.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers that are fueling the growth of the animal genetics market. One of the key drivers is the increasing demand for animal-based products, such as meat, milk, and eggs. This is due to the growing population and the changing dietary habits of people across the globe. The second key driver is the increasing demand for animal-based products for therapeutic purposes. This is due to the growing awareness about the therapeutic benefits of animal-based products and the increasing number of people suffering from chronic diseases. The third key driver is the increasing investment in research and development activities by major companies operating in the animal genetics market. This is due to the growing competition in the market and the need to develop new and improved products.

Market Segments

By Animals

Canine

Poultry

Porcine

Bovine

Others

By Service Type

DNA Typing

Genetic Trait Testing

Genetic Disease Tests

Key Players

Cogent Breeding

Genus

Hendrix Genetics

Neogen

CRV

Geno

VION

Newsham Choice Genetics

H&N International

I-5 Holdings

JSR Genetics

Bovine Elite

Acceligen

Genetiporc

