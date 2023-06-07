Digital Signature Market Research Report and Extrapolative Business Strategy by Forecast 2022-2031 | Adobe, DocuSign, Gemalto

A digital signature is a mathematical scheme for demonstrating the authenticity of digital messages or documents. A valid digital signature, where the prerequisites are properly satisfied, gives a recipient very strong reason to believe that the message was created by a known sender (and not by an impostor), that the sender cannot deny having sent the message (authentication and non-repudiation), and that the message was not altered in transit (integrity).

Digital signatures are a standard part of most cryptographic protocols, including SSL/TLS, which is the basis for HTTPS, the secure protocol for browsing the web. Many email applications, such as Microsoft Outlook and Mozilla Thunderbird, and document formats, such as PDF, also support digital signatures.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in digital signature technology:

The use of biometrics for authentication: Biometrics, such as fingerprint scanners and iris scanners, are becoming increasingly popular as a means of authenticating users. This is because biometrics are more secure than traditional password-based authentication methods and are difficult to spoof.

The use of blockchain technology: Blockchain technology is also being used more frequently for digital signatures. This is because blockchain provides a tamper-proof record of transactions that can be verified by all parties involved.

The use of artificial intelligence: Artificial intelligence is also starting to be used for digital signatures. This is because AI can be used to verify the identity of a user and to detect forged signatures.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of digital signature market. Firstly, digital signatures provide a higher level of security than traditional signatures. This is because they are based on cryptographic algorithms which make them much harder to forge. Secondly, digital signatures are much more convenient than traditional signatures. This is because they can be easily created and stored on a computer or other electronic device. Finally, digital signatures are becoming increasingly accepted by businesses and organizations. This is because they offer a more secure and convenient way to sign documents and transactions.

Market Segments

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Verticals

BFSI

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Legal

Real Estate

Education

Other Verticals

Key Players

Adobe

DocuSign

Entrust Datacard

Gemalto

GlobalSign

IdenTrust

Kofax

Secured Signing

DigiCert Inc.

Ascertia

Signix

