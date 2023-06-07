High Demand for 3D Mapping and Surveying Applications is Driving the LiDAR Market | Velodyne, GeoSLAM Ltd., Firmatek LLC

Lidar is a remote sensing technology that uses laser light to map the surface of the earth. It is used to measure the distance between objects and can be used to create 3D models of the landscape. Lidar is used in a variety of applications including mapping, surveying, navigation, and environmental monitoring.

Key Trends and Drivers

The key trends in the LiDAR market are the increasing use of LiDAR in autonomous vehicles, the increasing use of LiDAR in robots, and the increasing use of LiDAR in drones.

The key drivers of LiDAR market are high demand for 3D mapping and surveying applications, rapid growth in construction and infrastructure development, and increasing demand for LiDAR in autonomous vehicles.

Request free sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20111

Market Segments

By Type

Terrestrial

Aerial

Mobile

Short Rang

By Component

LASER

Inertial

Camera

GPS GNSS

Micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS)

By Application

Corridor Mapping

Seismology

Exploration & Detection

Others

By End-User

Defense & Aerospace

Civil Engineering

Archaeology

Forestry & Agriculture

Mining

Transportation

Purchase your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS20111

Key Players

Velodyne

Leica Geosystems AG,

GeoSLAM Ltd.

Firmatek LLC,

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

Mira Solutions Inc

Aerometric Surveys

Airborne Hydrography

Leosphere SAS

Faro Technologies,

Trimble

Hexagon

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Groundbreaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

New Report Published by Global Insight Services: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/hydrogen-projects-database/

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, USA. We are committed to providing the highest quality data, analytics and tools to meet all of our clients’ market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of your output, robust and transparent research methodology, and excellent service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1–833–761–1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/