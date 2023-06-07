High Demand for 3D Mapping and Surveying Applications is Driving the LiDAR Market | Velodyne, GeoSLAM Ltd., Firmatek LLC

Lidar is a remote sensing technology that uses laser light to map the surface of the earth. It is used to measure the distance between objects and can be used to create 3D models of the landscape. Lidar is used in a variety of applications including mapping, surveying, navigation, and environmental monitoring.
Key Trends and Drivers
The key trends in the LiDAR market are the increasing use of LiDAR in autonomous vehicles, the increasing use of LiDAR in robots, and the increasing use of LiDAR in drones.
The key drivers of LiDAR market are high demand for 3D mapping and surveying applications, rapid growth in construction and infrastructure development, and increasing demand for LiDAR in autonomous vehicles.
Market Segments
By Type
Terrestrial
Aerial
Mobile
Short Rang
By Component
LASER
Inertial
Camera
GPS GNSS
Micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS)
By Application
Corridor Mapping
Seismology
Exploration & Detection
Others
By End-User
Defense & Aerospace
Civil Engineering
Archaeology
Forestry & Agriculture
Mining
Transportation
Key Players
Velodyne
Leica Geosystems AG,
GeoSLAM Ltd.
Firmatek LLC,
RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH
Mira Solutions Inc
Aerometric Surveys
Airborne Hydrography
Leosphere SAS
Faro Technologies,
Trimble
Hexagon
