At 7.0% CAGR, Home Medical Devices Market to Outstrip US$ 57,102.9 Million During (2022–2028) | The Insight Partners

Home medical devices have seen a significant increase in demand owing to its convenience and remote monitoring, diagnosing, and treatment capabilities. These devices are intended for patients in any environment. Also, the recent changes in the healthcare infrastructure due to the COVID-19 pandemic have emphasized the use of home medical devices. A home medical device may include a glucose meter, heating pad, hospital bed, walker, ventilator, wheelchair, and others. The market report aims to develop an understanding of the home medical devices market scope and trends that are expected to drive the market.

Home Medical Devices Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; General Electric Company; Abbott; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; Medtronic; Medline Industries, Inc.; Baxter International Inc.; and Invacare Corporation are among the key companies operating in the home medical devices market.

Based on functionality, the home medical devices market can be segmented into testing, screening & monitoring equipment, therapeutic products, mobility care products, biofeedback instruments, electrical stimulation devices, and muscle stimulators. The testing screening & monitoring segment held the largest share of the home medical devices market in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Also, it is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The testing, screening & monitoring equipment segment is further segmented into blood glucose monitors, heart rate monitors, sleep apnea monitors, hearing aids, temperature monitors, fetal monitoring devices, cholesterol monitoring devices, ECG/EKG devices, drug & alcohol test kits, coagulation monitors, blood pressure monitors, EEG devices, pulse oximeters, home hemoglobin A1c test kits, colon cancer test kits, ovulation & pregnancy test kits, HIV test kits, pedometers, peak flow meters, and Holter & event monitors.

Growing support from the government to encourage homecare settings by offering all the required comfort for patients, increasing product launches for homecare settings, and growing initiatives to expand the homecare setting are the prominent factors that have supported the growth of homecare settings. Countries such as the UK, Canada, and Israel have supported hospital-at-home programs. However, a few countries have recognized this program lately due to uncertainties such as cost of care, hospital services, outbreak break of uncertain diseases.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in increasing homecare settings. As there was a noticeable shortage of hospital supplies and medical devices for patients worldwide, the governments have recognized the value of the homecare setting during the pandemic. Thus, there was an increase in the need for an existing homecare setting due to growing attention for homecare medical devices. The pandemic has allowed the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to launch a new hospital-at-home initiative in November 2020.

