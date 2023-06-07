Cell Expansion Supporting Equipment Market Size is Anticipated to Increase During the Study Period to 2028

The Cell Expansion Supporting Equipment Market report 2028 by The Insight Partners discusses various factors either conducive or restraining to the market accordingly forecasting the market growth with promising CAGR. This report is an account of minute and crucial details of different sectors and industries in the market. The report assesses the competitive environment of the Cell Expansion Supporting Equipment Market on the basis of company profiles and the efforts these companies put in to enhance production and market value.

Cell expansion is critical for improving the advantages and applications of completely differentiated and stem cell cultures for therapeutics, drug screening tools, and advanced research. This technique requires specialized instruments known as cell expansion supporting equipment in a highly antiseptic setting. These include culture vessels, flasks, and rocker packs, among other things.

The Prime Companies dominating the Cell Expansion Supporting Equipment Market are: Beckman Coulter, Inc.,BD,Corning, Inc.,General Electric Company,Lonza,Merck KGaA,Miltenyi Biotec,Terumo Corporation.,Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.,Stemcell Technologies, Inc.

Based on type, the global cell expansion supporting equipment market is segmented into flow cytometers, cell counters, centrifuges, and others. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into regenerative medicine and stem cell research, cancer and cell based research, and others.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CELL EXPANSION SUPPORTING EQUIPMENT MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market.

