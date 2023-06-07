Unmanned Traffic Management Market Growth 2021 to 2031, Global Industry Size, Recent Trends, Demand and Share Analysis

Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Unmanned Traffic Management Market . The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) is a system of technologies and procedures designed to manage the safe integration of unmanned aircraft into the national airspace system. UTM includes airspace design, communication and navigation systems, traffic management procedures, and separation assurance. UTM is being developed by a consortium of government, industry, and academic partners.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in unmanned traffic management technology. One is the trend toward using artificial intelligence (AI) to help manage traffic flow. This includes using AI to monitor and predict traffic patterns, and to make decisions about routing and congestion management.

Another key trend is the development of autonomous vehicles, which will need to be integrated into the traffic management system. This will require new technologies and approaches to managing traffic flow.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the unmanned traffic management (UTM) market. One of the most significant is the increasing use of drones for commercial purposes.

This is leading to a need for better management of drone traffic, in order to avoid collisions and other safety hazards. Another driver is the increasing adoption of drones by the military and other government agencies. This is resulting in a need for better management of drone traffic in order to ensure security and safety.

Finally, the increasing popularity of drone racing is also driving the need for better UTM solutions, in order to ensure the safety of participants and spectators.

Restraints & Challenges

One of the key restraints in the unmanned traffic management market is the lack of a unified regulatory framework. The current regulatory framework for unmanned aircraft is fragmented and lacks harmonization, which presents a challenge for the development of a unified unmanned traffic management system.

Another key challenge is the lack of standardization in the technology and systems used by different stakeholders in the unmanned traffic management ecosystem. This lack of standardization makes it difficult to develop a unified system that can be used by all stakeholders.

Key Market Segments

The unmanned traffic management market bifurcated on the basis of type, solution, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into persistent and non-persistent. By component, it is divided into communication infrastructure, navigation infrastructure, and surveillance infrastructure. By end-user, it is analyzed across agriculture & forestry, logistics & transportation, surveillance & monitoring, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The unmanned traffic management market report includes players such as Airbus, Altitude Angle, Droniq GmbH, Intelligent Automation, Leonardo SpA, OneSky, PrecisionHawk Inc, Thales Group, Terra Drone Corporation, Unifly NV.

