Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement (THVR) Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market, Forecast 2021- 2031

Transcatheter heart valve replacement (THVR) is a minimally-invasive procedure used to replace a diseased or damaged heart valve. The procedure is typically performed in patients who are too ill to undergo conventional open-heart surgery.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in transcatheter heart valve replacement (THVR) technology. One major trend is the development of new and improved valve designs. This includes the development of valves that can be placed via a less invasive approach, such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). TAVR is a minimally invasive surgical procedure used to replace a faulty aortic valve. The procedure is less invasive than traditional open-heart surgery, and it has been shown to be effective in treating aortic valve stenosis.

Another key trend is the development of new implantation techniques. This includes the development of new delivery systems that allow for the placement of valves in a more precise manner. Additionally, new implantation techniques are being developed that allow for the placement of valves in patients who are not suitable for traditional open-heart surgery.

Finally, there is a trend towards the development of new and improved valve materials. This includes the development of valves made from biocompatible materials that are designed to last for a long time. Additionally, there is a trend toward the development of valves that are designed to resist thrombosis (blood clots).

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement (THVR) market are the increasing prevalence of valvular diseases, the growing aging population, and the rising number of minimally invasive surgeries. The THVR market is also driven by the technological advancements in THVR devices and the increasing number of clinical trials for THVR.

The prevalence of valvular diseases is increasing due to the growing aging population. This increase in the aging population is expected to drive the demand for THVR procedures.

The number of minimally invasive surgeries is also increasing due to the benefits associated with these procedures, such as shorter hospital stays, less pain, and quicker recoveries. This growth is expected to drive the demand for THVR procedures.

Technological advancements in THVR devices, such as the development of self-expanding valves and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) devices, are also expected to drive the growth of the THVR market. Clinical trials are being conducted to evaluate the safety and efficacy of THVR devices. The results of these trials are expected to drive the adoption of THVR procedures.

Restraints & Challenges

One of the key restraints in the Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement (THVR) market is the lack of reimbursement for this procedure in many countries. This lack of reimbursement can be attributed to the fact that THVR is a relatively new procedure and there is lack of clinical data to support its efficacy. In addition, THVR is a complex procedure that requires a high degree of skill and experience on the part of the interventional cardiologist. As a result, the procedure is often performed at only a few select centers around the world. This lack of availability can limit the adoption of THVR, especially in countries where the procedure is not reimbursed.

Another key restraint in the THVR market is the cost of the procedure. THVR is a complex procedure that often requires the use of expensive devices. In addition, the procedure often requires the use of a hospital’s operating room, which can add to the cost. As a result, THVR can be a very expensive procedure, which can limit its adoption in many countries.

Finally, another key restraint in the THVR market is the risk of complications associated with the procedure. THVR is a relatively new procedure and there is lack of long-term data on its safety and efficacy. In addition, the procedure is often performed on elderly patients who are at high risk for complications. As a result, the procedure carries a relatively high risk of complications, which can limit its adoption.

Market Segmentation

The global THVR market trends is segmented into product, indication, and region. According to product, the market is divided into mechanical valves and bioprosthetic tissue (biological) valves. On the basis of indication, it is categorized into mitral valve stenosis, mitral valve prolapses, and mitral valve regurgitation. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players operating in THVR market are LivaNova Plc., Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik Pvt. Ltd., Edward Lifesciences, Medtronic Plc., Neovasc Inc., NeoChord, St. Jude Medical, Direct Flow Medical Inc., and Colibri Heart Valve, LLC.

