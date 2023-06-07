Vacuum Interrupter Industry – Know the Prominent Factors That Will Help in Reshaping the Market Growth

Global Vacuum Interrupter Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Vacuum Interrupter Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A vacuum interrupter is a device that uses a vacuum to interrupt an electrical circuit. The vacuum is used to create a high-voltage arc between the contacts, which is then extinguished by the vacuum. This type of device is used in high-voltage applications, such as power distribution systems, where it is necessary to interrupt large currents.

The key trends in vacuum interrupter technology are miniaturization, higher voltages, and higher currents. Miniaturization is driven by the need for smaller, more compact devices. Higher voltages and currents are needed to meet the demands of new applications, such as renewable energy and electric vehicles.

The key drivers of the vacuum interrupter market include the increasing demand for vacuum interrupters from the utility sector, the need for improved grid reliability, and the growing trend of replacing older equipment with new technologically advanced equipment.

The utility sector is the largest end-use market for vacuum interrupters and the demand for these products is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. This can be attributed to the increasing number of grid expansion projects and the need for improved grid reliability. In addition, the growing trend of replacing older equipment with new technologically advanced equipment is also expected to boost the demand for vacuum interrupters over the forecast period.

The vacuum interrupter market bifurcated on the basis of voltage, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of voltage, it is segmented into 0–15 kV, 15–30 kV, and above 30 kV. By application, it is divided into circuit breaker, contactor, recloser, and others. By end-user, it is analyzed across utilities, oil & gas, mining, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

The vacuum interrupter market report includes players such as ABB, Eaton, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., ACTOM, LS Industrial System, Crompton Greaves Ltd, Meidensha Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., AREVA.

