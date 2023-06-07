Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Sepura PLC, Simoco Group, DAMM Cellular Systems A/S

Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

TETRA is a professional mobile radio and two-way communications system that is used extensively by government agencies, emergency services, and commercial organizations around the world. TETRA is an open standard that is used by a number of different manufacturers, and it offers a number of advantages over other professional mobile radio systems.

TETRA is a digital system that uses Time Division Multiple Access (TDMA) to allow multiple users to share the same radiofrequency channel. This makes it much more efficient than older analog systems, and it also allows for a number of advanced features such as encryption and direct mode operation.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) technology:

TETRA is becoming increasingly popular for mission-critical communications, due to its reliability and robustness. TETRA is also gaining ground in the commercial market, as it offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional cellular networks.

TETRA technology is constantly evolving, with new features and capabilities being added all the time.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) market are the need for efficient and reliable communication systems for public safety and security applications, and the need for private mobile radio (PMR) systems that offer improved coverage and capacity.

In addition, TETRA systems are typically much more scalable than analog systems, making them well-suited for large-scale deployments.

Market Segments

The terrestrial trunked radio market is segmented by component, device, end-user, and region. By component, the market is classified into hardware, and software. Based on the device, it is bifurcated into portable, and vehicular. On the basis of end-user, it is divided into military, utilities, industrial, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global terrestrial trunked radio market includes players such as Airbus Defense and Space Corporation, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Sepura PLC, Simoco Group, DAMM Cellular Systems A/S, Rohill Engineering B.V., Bitea Limited, Rolta India Limited, Motorola Solutions Inc., and others.

