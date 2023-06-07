Space Launch Services Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size estimation by 2031 | Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Orbital ATK, Space Exploration Technologies

Global Space Launch Services Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Space Launch Services Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Space Launch Services (SLS) is a government-funded program that provides launch services for government and commercial payloads. The program is overseen by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and managed by the United Launch Alliance (ULA). SLS was created to provide a reliable and cost-effective means of launching payloads into low Earth orbit (LEO), geosynchronous orbit (GEO), and beyond.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in Space Launch Services technology is the move toward reusable launch vehicles. This is being driven by the need to reduce the cost of launching payloads into orbit, as well as the environmental impact of launches.

Another key trend is the development of small satellites, which are often more cost-effective to launch than larger satellites. This is opening up new opportunities for companies and countries to access space.

Finally, there is an increasing focus on safety and reliability in the launch industry. This is driven by the need to protect astronauts and expensive payloads, as well as the general public.

Key Drivers

The main drivers of the space launch services market are the increasing demand for satellite launch services, the growing commercial space industry, and the expanding market for space tourism.

The demand for satellite launch services is growing due to the increasing number of satellites being launched for various applications such as communications, navigation, earth observation, and science.

The commercial space industry is also expanding, driven by the growth of the satellite industry and the development of new applications for space-based assets.

Space tourism is another driver of the space launch services market, as more people are interested in experiencing space travel.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in the Space Launch Services market are the high cost of launching satellites and the need for specialized infrastructure.

The cost of launching a satellite into orbit can range from $10,000 to $400,000 per kilogram, making it a prohibitively expensive proposition for many countries and companies.

In addition, the infrastructure required to support a space launch program is complex and expensive, and often requires the cooperation of multiple nations.

As a result, the space launch market is currently dominated by a handful of countries and companies with the necessary resources and expertise.

Market Segments

The space launch services market is segmented by payload, launch platform, end-user, and region. By payload, the market is classified into satellite, human spacecraft, cargo, and others. Based on the launch platform, it is bifurcated into land, air, and sea. On the basis of end-user, it is divided into government, military, and commercial. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global space launch services market includes players such as Antrix Corporation, Arianespace, Boeing, China Great Wall Industry Corporation, Space International Services, ILS International, Lockheed Martin, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Orbital ATK, Space Exploration Technologies, and others.

