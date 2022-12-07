Wagyu Beef Market Size Is Likely to Experience a Significant Growth 6.50% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Strategies, Financial Insights and Competitive Outlook

” Remarkable industry insights and know-how of the greatest market opportunities into the significant markets required for successful business growth can be gained with the best Wagyu Beef Market research report. This market report provides all-inclusive study about production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world. Business intelligence has been applied to generate this market report which is a vital aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights. The persuasive Wagyu Beef Market report endows with market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios.

Market Analysis and Size

Consumer eating habits are changing as people become more self-aware and health-conscious and willing to spend more money on high-quality food products containing essential nutrients. Furthermore, rising population and rising consumer disposable income are key factors driving the wagyu beef market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the wagyu beef market which was growing at a value of 2.21 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 3.66 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product Type (Japanese Breed, Australian Breed, Cross Breed and Others), Applications (Direct To Human Use, Industrial Use), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Distribution Channels (Online, Retail) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Black Hawk Farms (U.S.), Australian Agricultural Company Limited (Australia), Starzen Co., Ltd. (Japan), Imperial Wagyu Beef (U.S.), Toriyama Umami Wagyu (Japan), Mishima Reserve (U.S.), Snake River Farms (U.S.), Blackmore Wagyu (U.S.), Lone Mountain Cattle Company (U.S.), K.C. Cattle Company (U.S.), Nebraska Star Beef (U.S.), Middle East Fuji L.L.C. (UAE), Tajimaya UK ltd. (U.K.), Holy Grail Steak Co. (U.S.), DeBragga and Spitler (U.S.), Chicago Steak Company (U.S.), Creek Bed Country Farmacy, L.L.C. (U.S.), The Butcher’s Market (U.S.), West Coast Prime Meat (U.S.) Opportunities Adoption an Omni channel distribution strategy in order to increase revenue

Consumers are increasingly spending time on the internet and engaging in online shopping

Key players are collaborating with other popular e-commerce websites.

Market Definition

Wagyu beef is a Japanese beef cattle breed that has been modified from Asian cattle. It has distinct characteristics that make it more tender and flavourful than other types of beef. Consumer eating habits are changing as people become more self-aware and health-conscious, and they are willing to spend more money on high-quality products containing essential nutrients.

Wagyu Beef Market Dynamics

Drivers

Various health benefits associated with consumption of wagyu beef

Aside from its high tenderness and enriched flavour, wagyu beef is gaining popularity among consumers due to a variety of health benefits. Wagyu beef consumption is regarded as a healthy alternative in a balanced diet. Wagyu beef has the highest concentration of omega-3 fatty acids and the highest proportion of mono-unsaturated fats. This helps to protect against Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease, depression, arthritis, and high blood pressure.

The growing trend of exotic meals as well as high prevalence of five star restaurants

Wagyu beef is typically sold in five-star restaurants and symbolizes the fine-dining culture. Due to the continuous innovations and menu customization for people, the foodservice market has recently grown at a tremendous rate. The growing demand for nutritious and high-quality meals has forced the hospitality and foodservice industries to change their offerings. Furthermore, companies seeking higher profits are investing in marketing campaigns, which is helping to build a platform for the wagyu beef market. Consumers are now spending money on luxury vacations and food services in order to receive higher-quality food products.

Opportunity

As the e-commerce market expands at a rapid pace, manufacturers are being forced to adopt an Omni channel distribution strategy in order to increase revenue. Consumers are increasingly spending time on the internet and engaging in online shopping. Consumers prefer online stores because of their faster delivery options and wide range of products available at competitive prices. Increased internet usage, particularly in developed regions such as North America and Europe, has encouraged players to increase their online presence. The key players collaborate with other popular e-commerce websites to improve their digital presence.

