Plant-Based Milk Market To Surge with Healthy CAGR 15.5% by 2029, Share, Size, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends and Segmentation Outlook

Market Analysis and Size

Dairy consumption in some categories has declined over the last two decades, as consumers respond to concerns about hormone usage, allergens, and the perceived unhealthy profile of some dairy offerings, which was once regarded as an essential component of a balanced diet in several cultures. This has altered the global landscape for dairy producers, as they strive to keep up with changing consumption attitudes and regional differences in consumer attitudes, while capitalising on potential opportunities in dairy product consumption. Plant-based milk, for example, has a perceived health halo among consumers, capturing the attention of dairy product providers.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the plant-based milk market was valued at USD 38.90 billion and is expected to reach the value of USD 123.20 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Market Definition

Plant-based milk is made from almond, hemp, coconut, rice, cereals, nuts, and soy plants and provides several health benefits to consumers when compared to dairy milk. They are widely used in beverages, milk, cheese, and ice cream and provide nutrients like protein, fat, vitamins, and carbohydrates.

Market size and segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Nature (Organic, Conventional, Others), Formulation (Organic, Conventional, Others), Source (Soy Milk, Almond Milk, Coconut Milk, Rice Milk, Others), Application (Milk and Beverage Industry, Milkervice Industry, Household/Retail), Distribution Channel (Business to Business, Business to Consumer) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America. Market Players Covered Bayer AG (Germany), Abbott (U.S.), DSM (Netherlands), DuPont. (U.S.), Amway (U.S.), The Nature’s Bounty Co. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.), Nestlé (Switzerland), RiceBran Technologies (U.S.), Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. (U.S.), Premier Nutrition Corporation (U.S.), U.S. Spice Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Health Milk Manufacturers’ Association (U.K.), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), Herbalife International of America, Inc. (U.S.), and Bionova (India) Opportunities The extensive properties of Plant-Based milk high-quality

The vast majority of the world’s population will remain lactose intolerant

Sustainable living movement, which advocates for climate- and animal-safe milk

Plant-Based Milk Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases and intolerance to dairy milk

One of the key factors driving market growth is the rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases and intolerance to animal protein. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of vegan eating habits around the world is propelling market growth. With rising consumer awareness of animal health and the rise in lactose intolerants around the world, there is a shift in global preference for plant-based milk products. As a result, the market has a more positive outlook.

Rise in social media marketing

Furthermore, developing novel products, such as plant-based milk, eggs, and meat, stimulates growth. These products are high in essential nutrients and taste almost identical to their animal-derived counterparts. Other factors, such as extensive promotional activities by celebrities and athletes to encourage the consumption of vegetarian products in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle and the ease of product availability via proliferating online retail channels, are expected to drive the market even further.

Opportunity

Lactose intolerance is one of the most recent opportunities for a global market. The vast majority of the world’s population will remain lactose intolerant. This segment of the global population will always require a lactose-free alternative, which the plant-based milk industry can provide. Another possibility is the sustainable living movement, which advocates for climate and animal safe milk. As people make more environmentally conscious choices to reduce their domestic carbon footprint, the global market is paying close attention to an excellent opportunity for plant-based milk market.

Global Plant-Based Milk Market Report includes Detailed TOC points:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

1 Plant-Based Milk Market Covered

2 Geographical Scope

3 Years Considered For The Study

4 Currency And Pricing

5 DBMR Tripod Data Validation Model

6 Multivariate Modelling

7 Products Lifeline Curve

8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

9 DBMR Market Position Grid

1 Vendor Share Analysis

11 Secondary Sources

12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

1 Drivers

…..

3.3 Opportunities

3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

3.2 Strategic Initiative By Market Players

….

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Plant-Based Milk Market, By Type

8 Global Plant-Based Milk Market, by disease type

9 Global Plant-Based Milk Market, By Deployment

10 Global Plant-Based Milk Market, By End User

11 Global Plant-Based Milk Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Plant-Based Milk Market, By Geography

13 Global Plant-Based Milk Market, Company Landscape

1 Company Share Analysis: Global

2 Company Share Analysis: North America

3 company share analysis: Europe

4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile

1.1 Company Snapshot

1.2 Revenue Analysis

1.3 Company Share Analysis

1.4 Product Portfolio

1.5 Recent Development

Continued…!!!

