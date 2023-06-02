North America Bone Cement Market 2021 -2028 Types and Applications, Outlook, Industry Drivers, Ongoing Trends, Future Demand, Challenges, Top Companies

North America Bone Cement Market was valued at US$ 461.44 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 685.52 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The geriatric population has been rising significantly across the region. The rise in the geriatric population in several countries is driven by the modernization of healthcare facilities and improvements in healthcare services, which has boosted the life expectancy in these countries. According to the data presented by the World Health Organization (WHO) in February 2018, the geriatric population is estimated to rise from 12% in 2015 to 22% by 2050. In addition, according to one report, the number of people in the region with age 65 and above is anticipated to grow from 46 million in 2016 to more than 98 million by 2060, their population share would increase from ~15% to ~24% during this period. By 2050, several countries will have approximately a quarter or more of their populations aged 60 and over. Moreover, countries such as Mexico would account for ~80% of this growth. The incidence rate of osteoporosis among the elderly population is high, and age is one of the important reasons for the occurrence of a spinal fracture. With growing age, bones become thinner and stronger. In osteoporosis disease, bones become weaker and are more likely to break. As the population ages, the demand for total knee osteoarthritis (TKA) is projected to increase among people in their eighties. Therefore, due to the increasing geriatric population and the surging incidence of osteoporosis, the North America bone cement market is anticipated to witness significant growth.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report, Click Here:

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00028830

The Key Players during this market are:

Arthrex, Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

DePuy Synthes (The Orthopedics Company of Johnson & Johnson)

DJO Global, Inc.

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Smith & Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Tecres S.p.A.

Teknimed

Zimmer Biomet

Analysis of the Top Market Players:

Competition may be a major subject in any marketing research analysis. This is a report provided with the help of the competitive analysis provided the players can simply study key strategies adopted by leading players in the North America Bone Cement market till 2027. Major and emerging players of the market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, product portfolio, revenue, sales growth, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their top competitors within the market.

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

North America Bone Cement Market – by Type

Polymethyl Methacrylate Cement (PMMA)

Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC)

Glass Polyalkenoate Cement (GPC)

Others

North America Bone Cement Market – by Application

Arthroplasty

Kyphoplasty

Vertebroplasty

North America Bone Cement Market – by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Clinics

North America Bone Cement Market, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Scope of North America Bone Cement Market during 2021 to 2027:

North America Bone Cement Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. Complete knowledge is based on the latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market research and vendor landscape in additionally to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Get Full North America Bone Cement Market Report :https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/reports/north-america-bone-cement-market

Key Highlights of the North America Bone Cement Market Research Report:

The report summarizes the North America Bone Cement Market by stating the basic product definition, applications, product scope, product price and value, supply and demand ratio, and market summery.

Competitive landscape of all leading key players together with their business strategies, approaches, and latest North America Bone Cement market movements.

It elements market feasibility investment, opportunities, growth factors, restraints, market risks, and North America Bone Cement business driving forces.

It performs a comprehensive study of emerging players within the North America Bone Cement business together with the present ones.

It accomplishes primary and secondary analysis and resources to estimate top products, market size, and industrial partnerships of North America Bone Cement business.

North America Bone Cement market report ends by articulating research findings, data sources, and results, list of dealers, sales channels, businesses, and distributors along with an appendix.

Click Here to Buy Now:

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00028830

Key Questions | Answered included in Sample Report:

-What will the market size be in 2027 and what will the growth rate be?

-What are the key market trends?

-What is driving this market?

-What are the challenges to market growth?

-Who are the key vendors in this market space?

-What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

-What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

We offer clients specialized report services that take into consideration the most variables influencing the development of the worldwide Market. Feel free to call or drop your requirement to get the get customized research report.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact Us:

If you have any questions about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

Contact person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +16467917070