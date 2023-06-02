Soft Touch Lamination Film Market Size Growth Analysis By Revenue, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends & Forecast 2022-2031

New York, Global Soft Touch Lamination Film Market from Global Insight Services is the only authoritative source for intelligence on the Soft Touch Lamination Film Market . The report will provide you with an analysis of the impact of the latest market disruptions such as the Russo-Ukrainian War and Covid-19 on the market. The report provides a qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters Analysis and PESTLE. The report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographic regions. The report also includes a comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as mergers and acquisitions activities in the market.

Soft touch lamination film is a type of lamination film that has a soft, velvety feel. It is often used on business cards, book covers, and other items that need to have a luxurious feel. Soft touch lamination film is made by adding a layer of polyurethane to the film. This gives the film a softer feel and makes it more durable.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in soft touch lamination film technology include the following:

1. Increased use of multi-layer films: Multi-layer films are becoming increasingly popular for soft touch lamination applications. These films offer superior performance in terms of both barrier properties and printability.

2. Improved barrier properties: Barrier properties have been improved significantly in recent years, thanks to advances in film technology. This has led to increased shelf life and improved moisture resistance for products that are laminated with soft touch films.

3. Improved printability: Printability has also been improved in recent years, thanks to advances in film technology. This has led to increased graphic fidelity and improved overall aesthetics for products that are laminated with soft touch films.

4. Increased use of metallized films: Metallized films are becoming increasingly popular for soft touch lamination applications. These films offer superior performance in terms of both barrier properties and printability.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Soft Touch Lamination Film market are the increasing demand for high-quality packaging and the need for better product protection. Soft touch lamination provides a luxurious feel and look to the packaging, which is why it is increasingly being used for premium and high-end products. It also provides superior protection to the product, which is essential for products that are delicate or need to be kept in pristine condition.

Market Segments

The Soft Touch Lamination Film Market is segmented on the segmented into material type, lamination type, film thickness, and region. Based on material type, the market is segmented into plastic, bioriented polypropylene film (BOPP), polypropylene (PP), paper, and others. Based on lamination type, the report includes one-side lamination film, double-side lamination film, and others. Based on film thickness, the report includes below 15 microns, 15-25 microns, 25-35 microns, and above 35 microns. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Soft Touch Lamination Film Market report includes players such asDoro Tape (UK) Ltd., Monotech Systems Ltd., Avery Dennison Corporation, DUNMORE Corporation, Ampacet Corporation, Pragati Corporation, Jet Technologies, Taghleef Industries SLU, and Flexfilm Limited.

and Cosmo Films, Ltd.

