Silicon Tetrachloride Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2031 | Tokuyama Corporation, Shandong Xinlong Group, Air Liquide, Cabot Corporation

Silicon tetrachloride is a chemical compound made up of one silicon atom and four chlorine atoms. It is a colourless liquid at room temperature and has a strong, pungent odour. It is highly corrosive and reacts violently with water, releasing hydrochloric acid.

Silicon tetrachloride is used in a number of industrial processes, including the manufacture of semiconductors, solar cells and optical fibers. It is also used as a etchant for silicon and other materials.

When inhaled, silicon tetrachloride can cause irritation to the nose, throat and lungs. Inhalation of high concentrations can lead to coughing, wheezing and difficulty breathing. Skin contact can cause irritation and burns, while eye contact can cause severe irritation and corneal damage.

Key Trends

The key trends in silicon tetrachloride technology are:

1. Increased demand for higher purity silicon tetrachloride: The demand for higher purity silicon tetrachloride is increasing due to the growing demand for semiconductor-grade silicon wafers. Higher purity silicon tetrachloride is required for the production of high-quality silicon wafers.

2. Improved manufacturing processes: The manufacturing processes for silicon tetrachloride have been improved in recent years. This has resulted in increased production capacity and improved product quality.

3. Expanding applications: The applications for silicon tetrachloride are expanding. It is now being used in the production of solar cells, LED chips, and other semiconductor devices.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the silicon tetrachloride market are the increasing demand for semiconductor-grade silicon tetrachloride, and the growing demand for solar-grade silicon tetrachloride. The semiconductor industry is the major consumer of silicon tetrachloride, as it is used for the production of ultra-pure silicon wafers. The solar industry is the second-largest consumer of silicon tetrachloride, as it is used for the production of solar-grade silicon. The other major consumers of silicon tetrachloride are the semiconductor packaging, LCD, and LED industries.

Market Segments

The silicon tetrachloride market report is bifurcated on the basis of grade, derivatives, application, and region. On the basis of grade, it is segmented into electronics grade and technical grade. Based on derivatives, it is analyzed across fumed silica and polysilicon. By application, it is categorized into chemical intermediate, silicone rubber, optic fiber preform, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Player

The silicon tetrachloride market report includes players such as Tokuyama Corporation, Shandong Xinlong Group, Air Liquide, Cabot Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, OCI Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Material Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, DowDupont Inc., and The Linde Group.

